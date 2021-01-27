What Happens to Money Seized by Border Patrol?

The government has established an orderly process to request and obtain funds or goods that were seized from an individual. If this is your case and you wish to recover what is rightfully yours, you should consult with a qualified seizure of cash lawyer.

If you have had cash seized by border patrol, besides being upset by what happened, you are probably in urgent need to find out where those funds are held and, more importantly, how you can get them back. Customs and Border Patrol is a part of the Department of Homeland Security. As such, its principal job is to protect U. S. borders by preventing the entrance of terrorists, their equipment, and their weapons into the United States. Accomplishing this requires them to constantly monitor the border area looking for any sign of activity that may be associated with an illegal group or organization.

How do they secure the border?

Simply by enforcing all U. S. laws and regulations. Among them are included laws that cover both immigration and drugs. By monitoring large-scale movements of cash, they prevent criminal activity from sneaking into this country.

Why do they focus on cash?

The movement of cash across the border receives a high priority and is closely supervised. By cutting off the financial support to terrorist organizations and drug cartels, Border Patrol makes their illegal activities harder to be carried out within the country’s borders. Knowing that the borders are strong and protected makes these illegal organizations much more hesitant to increase their presence here.

What does the law say regarding cash across the border?

Cash movements across the border are associated with tax evasion, potential money laundering, and other illegal activities. Therefore, any currency or its equivalent over $10,000 needs to be declared before it either enters or leaves the country. If you do not declare it, the funds can be seized and you may also have to face other penalties.

Many people are unaware of the need to declare the cash they are carrying when they cross the border. They may have a perfectly reasonable explanation as to why they are carrying this amount, such as having sold a property on one side with the intention of buying another one on the other, for example. Or maybe to repay a debt or help a loved one with a medical emergency. The problem is not having the cash but not declaring it.

What does the government do with the seized assets?

Money seized by U. S. Customs and Border Protection is deposited with the U. S. Treasury Department. When the money is seized, the officer should give you a document with the legend “Custody receipt for property and evidence”. Give this to your lawyer.

What can you do to recover the money seized at the border?

Many people are unaware of the fact that there are avenues open to them to recover their seized funds or goods and do nothing to get them back. However, if you are interested in recovering your possessions, you must file a petition with Customs and Border Protection. To be successful, you must be able to prove that these funds were not obtained by committing a crime.

The government has established an orderly process to request and obtain funds or goods that were seized from an individual. If this is your case and you wish to recover what is rightfully yours, you should consult with a qualified seizure of cash lawyer that can guide you as to the process to be successful in recovering what is yours.