What Indicators of Drunk Driving Do Officers Look For?

Police officers are highly trained individuals, and they are experienced in catching drivers who are operating their vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There are certain indicators that police officers keep an eye out for when they are trying to pinpoint a drunk driver. For starters, they will look out for weaving, swerving, and drifting. They will also look out for drivers who turn with a too-large radius, straddling lanes and vehicles that almost strike objects.

If drivers are following other vehicles too closely, signaling inconsistently, or driving very slowly then the officer may pull them over due to suspicion. Indicators for drunk driving have been outlined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and drivers who are conducting these behaviors will likely be pulled over and have to deal with the legal consequences of their actions.

When an officer stops the driver, it is necessary that the driver listens, and they act politely. As important as it is for a person to give the officer their basic information and BAC test, they do not have to admit guilt or apologize as this will always make their case a lot more difficult for them. Drivers should also refrain from trying to talk themselves out of the situation as officers look down on this and the more a person talks the more likely they will end up saying something that can be used against them. Before a person makes any moves, they should call lawyers who have experience in the field of driving under the influence cases. They should make sure they speak with their Tulsa DUI lawyers before answering any detailed questions.

Police officers will ask drivers to take certain tests to prove they are not intoxicated, though they should give the BAC test, so their license is not suspended they do not have to give a field sobriety test if asked. These tests are not very accurate and are highly subjective. If a driver does not feel comfortable giving the test, they should ask the officer if they are obligated to take the test, in which the response should be a clear no.

