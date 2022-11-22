What Individuals and Injuries Does Workers’ Compensation Cover?

Workers’ compensation covers hospital services, dental services, nursing care, chiropractic treatments, crutches, and hearing apparatus as well.

In Michigan, the workers’ compensation system covers work injuries that occur within the state. If the work contract was entered into Michigan, then the injuries will also be covered by the state. Those that get injured at work deserve to be compensated so they have their medical bills covered and so they have some form of income while they are at home recovering from the damage. However, not all employees can receive workers’ compensation, they must fulfill certain criteria to be eligible for this form of help.

In most cases, employees who are employed alongside 2 or more employees or when employees are hired for 35 or more hours a week, they are considered covered. It is important to note that federal government employees are not covered, and independent contractors are not covered as well. Volunteers are also excluded from obtaining coverage.

Just as there are certain individuals who are covered, there are also certain injuries that are covered as well. Most injuries that occur while a person is working are covered by workers’ compensation. Even if a person previously had a medical condition, but it was made much worse at work, then they will be allowed to obtain compensation for their suffering. Injuries that an employee sustains on the commute to work will usually not be covered, however, if a person was traveling due to work requirements and got injured on the way, it is likely they can have the matter covered.

Are Only Injuries Covered by Workers’ Compensation in Traverse City, Michigan?

What most people do not know is that worker’s compensation does not only cover personal injuries, but it also covers any diseases or disorders that may have been caused directly by work. If disabilities are generally caused by the aging process, they can only be compensated if they are aggravated by work conditions.

Workers’ compensation covers hospital services, dental services, nursing care, chiropractic treatments, crutches, and hearing apparatus as well. Those who have been injured at work are entitled to receive proper medical care for as long as they need whether the injury disabled them or not. It is important to keep in mind that the patient will have to be flexible as the employer does have the right to control the treatment such as choosing the doctor during the first month after the injury.

Individuals can get wage loss benefits, medical expenses, and vocational rehabilitation through workers' compensation.