What is an Internal Appeal for a Denied Homeowners Insurance Claim in Hawaii?

If you have purchased homeowners insurance in Hawaii, the assumption is that you’re covered for a wide range of damage. Unfortunately, many residents find out the hard way that insurance companies aren’t always too enthusiastic about actually providing this coverage. If your claim is denied, you have the right to an internal appeal. But what exactly is an internal appeal, and what happens if your insurance company still refuses to pay out your settlement?

This process becomes much easier to handle when you get help from a qualified, experienced attorney in Hawaii who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims. These legal professionals can guide you through the appeals process when your claim is first denied. If that doesn’t work, you can explore additional options with your attorney, such as filing a bad faith lawsuit against your insurance provider.

Internal Reviews Explained

You can file an internal review immediately after your claim is denied. During this internal review, your insurance company will re-evaluate its decision. This means that they’ll review all of the information related to your claim and determine whether or not they’ve made an error. Before you request an internal review, re-read your determination letter to make sure you understand why your claim is being denied.

Next, you can start to collect information that shows that the reason your insurance company has given is not valid. You can also request documents from your provider if they have referred to certain evidence without actually sharing it with you. After you have requested an internal review, don’t be afraid to follow up regularly to determine the status of your claim. Insurance companies are infamous for giving you the cold shoulder.

What if an Internal Appeal Does Not Work?

If an internal appeal fails to provide you with a settlement, you can apply for an external review. This is when a third party reviews the insurer’s decision and determines whether the denial of the claim was justified. This is when you’ll definitely want to get in touch with a qualified attorney. If your claim is still denied after an external review, you’ll need to file a complaint with the Insurance Division. This may lead to a bad faith lawsuit, and you can file this lawsuit against your provider with the help of your attorney. As many past cases in Hawaii show, these bad faith lawsuits can lead to positive outcomes for those who have experienced property damage.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Honolulu area for a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims, there are many legal professionals ready to assist you. With their help, you can pursue an appeal or a bad faith lawsuit. These attorneys will do everything in their power to make sure you receive the settlement you need and deserve. Book your consultation today to explore your legal options further.