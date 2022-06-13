What is Considered Retaliation for Reporting Sexual Harassment in Aurora?

Retaliation is when an employer, mistreats, disciplines, terminates, or takes other adverse actions against a worker for asserting their rights or taking any kind of permitted legal action.

Aurora, CO – While employees are protected from illegal forms of harassment at work, they often fear various consequences from their employer for reporting sexual harassment. This is the main reason that much sexual harassment goes unreported or unnoticed in American workplaces. However, there are also protections against any form of retaliation that is related to the worker reporting their problems.

Because retaliation can involve multiple issues and the employer may attempt to hide their intentions in complex ways, it is recommended that those who expect these kinds of problems speak with Aurora sexual harassment lawyers.

Those who are vulnerable to sexual harassment

Anyone who is a victim of sexual harassment may be fearful of certain individuals in their workplace and lose the trust of others. This can create several problems for the victim, where they can be reluctant to speak to the proper individuals at their job, or if they do report the harassment, they may be constantly worried about losing their position or being mistreated in other ways. However, those who are concerned should know that reporting the harassment is one of the only ways to make it stop, and they will receive various forms of protection from state and federal sexual harassment laws.

What is retaliation?

Retaliation is when an employer, mistreats, disciplines, terminates, or takes other adverse actions against a worker for asserting their rights or taking any kind of permitted legal action. This often a fear in the context of workers who have reported sexual harassment, although it is possible that a worker can experience retaliation for other matters such as reporting work injuries, unpaid wages, and overtime. Retaliation is illegal just like the underlying acts of sexual harassment, and the employer will face additional lawsuits and consequences if they commit acts of retaliation against their employees. Colorado sexual harassment lawyers can assist anyone who needs help with a situation where retaliation may be present.

Less obvious forms of retaliation

It is possible that a worker will experience retaliation that is not easily noticeable. This can include things like negative performance reviews, sudden changes to a person’s job duties that will make it more difficult for them to perform as required, or additional scrutiny applied to the worker’s minor mistakes. These kinds of tactics are often used by employers who want to appear to have a legitimate reason to terminate or discipline a worker, even though their motive is retaliatory. An investigation by sexual harassment lawyers can be required to uncover the actual evidence of retaliation.

Additional information about illegal harassment in Aurora

