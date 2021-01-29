What is Express Entry in Canada

Express Entry is for any individual who has hopes to work and live in Canada as a permanent resident.

Canada’s Express Entry immigration system has been created to speed up the selection processes implemented to make it easier for skilled workers to immigrate to Canada. The Express Entry program is designed to be an economic immigration scheme that provides permanent resident status to those candidates who have been awarded immigration status under the Federal Economic programs.

These candidates are selected based on their ability to perform work in Canada or in any of the provinces that make up the Canada Mortgage Act. The candidates must meet the eligibility criteria set out by the Canadian government to be eligible to apply. Once one is qualified, they will be able to apply online to be placed in the pool of candidates who have been shortlisted. Here is a more detailed look at what the express entry is.

Permanent Residence

When it was launched in 2021, this new Express Entry visa for Candidates program was designed to provide permanent resident status to skilled workers recruited through the Federal Economic programs. These programs are designed to bring people from various parts of the world to Canada and build prosperous lives there.

In most cases, once a candidate has met the specific labor market needs for Canada, they will be awarded entry under the Federal Economic programs and then given a work permit. However, as many immigrants use Express Entry as their immigration way, the authorities have introduced a new program that this Express Entry guide outlines.

Work Permit Allocation

Under the Express Entry program, once a candidate has been selected through a job advertisement, they will be provided with a temporary work permit that is needed to qualify for the permanent resident status. The work permit can be renewed once they have been given another temporary work permit. The work permit should be renewed every year to ensure that the worker remains eligible for Canadian immigration. This makes the Express Entry system desirable for skilled workers because they do not have to worry about reapplying every few years for an immigrant visa.

Canadian Immigration Authority Involvement

The information you provide on your application profile can be shared with the Canadian immigration authorities. If you qualify for the Express Entry program, the government will inform these authorities so that you will have access to the program when it is available. One of the advantages of this program is that you will not have to wait any longer than you would if you were applying directly through the Express Entry program once you have been accepted into the program.

Application Process

Applying for the Express Visa requires immense research. You need to know the category in which you qualify, the type you apply under, the documentation, deadlines, and the space to submit these, for example. It is therefore advised to seek guidance from immigration legal experts. The knowledge and experience that they have will lead to the best possible outcome for your express entry.

Conclusion

Express Entry is for any individual who has hopes to work and live in Canada as a permanent resident. The process requires in-depth research regarding the documentation and qualifications that are needed. Therefore, it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with guides explaining the steps taken to obtain the visa. Once you have submitted your application profile, you will need to wait to hear from the Canadian Immigration Authority. You are advised to seek legal expertise to reduce the risk of being denied the express visa.