What is Mississippi’s Stance on Illegal Immigration?

Mississippi politicians have been quite critical of the Biden administration’s stance on immigration.

One of the greatest things about our nation is that each state has a certain degree of independence. While immigration is generally seen as a federal issue, states have been exercising increasing levels of autonomy as they deal with illegal immigrants within their own borders. Certain states may be very accepting of undocumented migrants, providing them with plenty of opportunities and protecting them against federal authorities in so-called “sanctuary cities.” Other states may be much more inclined to uphold the letter of the law, seeking out these illegal immigrants and deporting them. So what is Mississippi’s stance on this key issue?

If you are struggling with legal issues related to immigration or deportation in Mississippi, it might be a good idea to get in touch with a qualified, experienced immigration attorney. These legal professionals can help you fight for your rights in an effective manner, even if you’re dealing with state authorities that are not overly sympathetic towards undocumented migrants. With help from one of these attorneys, you can strive to stay in the nation for as long as possible without being jailed or deported.

Mississippi Has a History of Taking Action Against Illegal Immigrants

Back in 2019, Mississippi ICE agents cracked down on several agricultural processing plants in the state, removing approximately 680 illegal immigrants who were unlawfully working and living in the United States. This was one of the biggest crackdowns of its type in Mississippi’s history, and it was largely a reflection of Trump-era policies during this time. These immigrants were then brought before federal immigration courts that ultimately decided whether or not they should stay in the country. It was later reported that 230 people were deported as a result of these raids with 400 more awaiting their hearings.

Mississippi Politicians Have Been Pushing Back Against Biden-Era Policies

Mississippi politicians have been quite critical of the Biden administration’s stance on immigration. For example, a number of Mississippi senators have publicly questioned Biden’s readiness to enforce immigration laws and address an ongoing border crisis. Mississippi senators have also opposed Biden’s plan to pay $450,000 to illegal immigrants who have been separated from their families. These politicians have warned that these settlements would only exacerbate the border crisis and incentivize further surges.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified, Experienced Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Jackson area for a qualified, experienced immigration attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Although Mississippi has traditionally adopted a tough stance against illegal immigrants, you still have rights under federal law. With help from a qualified attorney, you can fight for these rights in an effective, confident manner. Book your consultation today.