What is Prohibited Retaliation in Workplace Sexual Harassment Cases in Orlando, FL?

There are several forms of evidence a person can collect, and these include recordings in the case the company allows recording in the building; pictures and photographs, letters, and emails, and even text messages.

After an employee makes a complaint of sexual harassment to their company, the company is expected to act in good faith, as is the employee. It is expected that the employee will not try to stir up unnecessary trouble by throwing false accusations, and it is expected that the company will believe them and investigate as required so measures can be taken to prevent such actions from occurring again.

Prohibited retaliation occurs when an employee is abused and makes a good faith compliant but is then treated negatively by their employer because of the report they filed. This can be seen by ignoring the victim, giving negative reviews, or even simply gossiping about the individual. If victims see this behavior occurring, they can file a relation complaint alongside their sexual harassment claim.

Employers are expected to take complaints seriously and responsibly deal with the situation instead of making matters worse and adding to the drama that is already taking place. It is their job to make sure everyone feels safe and protected at all costs.

What evidence should I collect for a sexual harassment case in Orlando, Florida?

Evidence is vital when filing a complaint of sexual harassment. The victim needs to be be as detailed as they can to enhance their odds of being understood. If the victim does not clearly state the abuse they experienced, and they don’t have any proof to back up their claim, then there are significant chances that their employers will fail to take the proper action to prevent the harassment from taking place again, and the victim may even find themselves getting penalized.

Anyone who has faced harassment at the workplace should speak with a sexual harassment lawyer as soon as possible to get the confidence they need to stand their ground against the offenders conducting the abuse. It is important to keep in mind that the more evidence a person is able to provide, the simpler it will be for them to prove the confrontation took place and it will become much simpler to hold the abuser legally accountable for their actions.

There are several forms of evidence a person can collect, and these include recordings in the case the company allows recording in the building; pictures and photographs, letters, and emails, and even text messages as confirmation of the provocation that occurred. If there were any witnesses present or the abuser formerly harassed someone else in their workplace, then that can be used as further proof as a subsequent offense is likely.

Get in touch with a sexual harassment attorney today to learn more about the legal process of filing a sexual harassment complaint and holding the abuser to account.