What is the 10-Year Rule in Divorce in Texas?

Texas divorce law is complex, especially when long marriages and fault-based issues are involved.

Divorce law in Texas follows a community property system with specific rules that affect financial outcomes upon the end of a marriage. One of the most discussed provisions is the so-called 10-year rule, which often comes up when spouses are trying to understand whether spousal support may be available.

This rule is essential for people asking broader questions about fault and fairness in divorce, including issues related to adultery in Texas. Many spouses going through divorce also ask questions such as “Is it illegal to cheat on your spouse in Texas?”, “Is cheating illegal in Texas?”, particularly when misconduct may impact support or property division. Understanding how the 10-year rule fits into Texas divorce law can help clarify what truly matters in court.

To understand its impact, it helps to look more closely at what the 10-year rule actually does and does not do under Texas law.

Understanding the 10-Year Rule in Texas Divorce Law

The 10-year rule is intended to offer a measure of financial protection to a spouse who has been married for a decade or longer and may have become economically dependent during the marriage. In longer marriages, one spouse may have stepped away from the workforce, reduced earning potential, or taken on unpaid roles such as caregiving.

When a marriage reaches the 10-year mark, the court may consider whether spousal support is appropriate and, in some cases, how property division should be handled to avoid severe financial hardship. This does not mean support will be awarded automatically. Instead, the rule allows the judge to evaluate whether financial assistance is appropriate based on the overall circumstances of the marriage, including conduct such as adultery in Texas if it is raised as an issue.

Key Factors Influencing the 10-Year Rule in Texas Divorce Cases

Understanding how the 10-year rule influences spousal maintenance in Texas requires examining multiple interconnected factors. While the length of the marriage is a legal threshold, courts also consider financial need, standard of living, self-sufficiency, and spousal misconduct, including adultery.

1. Duration of the Marriage

The length of the marriage is the foundational factor. Under Texas Family Code, courts typically measure the marriage period from the wedding date to either the separation date or the divorce filing.

A marriage lasting 10 years or more is a minimum requirement before a judge can consider awarding spousal maintenance.

However, reaching the 10-year mark does not guarantee support—it simply opens the door for further evaluation.

2. Financial Need vs. Ability to Pay

To qualify for maintenance, the requesting spouse must demonstrate a genuine financial need. This involves showing that they cannot cover essential living expenses post-divorce despite good faith efforts to become self-supporting.

Simultaneously, the court will assess the paying spouse’s:

Income

Assets and debts

Ongoing financial obligations

Importantly, even if adultery occurred, Texas courts will not require a spouse to pay support if they lack the financial ability to do so.

3. Standard of Living During the Marriage

The court evaluates the marital standard of living to better understand what each spouse became accustomed to over time. Although maintaining the exact same lifestyle post-divorce isn’t the goal, a significant drop in quality of life may influence the decision.

If one spouse faces a disproportionate decline in living conditions, it may justify temporary spousal maintenance.

4. Efforts Toward Self-Sufficiency

Texas law encourages self-sufficiency. Courts look at the requesting spouse’s ability to become financially independent within a reasonable timeframe, taking into account:

Education

Work history

Health and age

Marketable job skills

If the spouse can reasonably become self-supporting, the court may limit or deny spousal support—even after a decade-long marriage.

5. Spousal Misconduct

Many divorcing spouses ask, “Is adultery a crime in Texas?” While cheating is not criminal, it can impact divorce outcomes, especially in civil matters like property division and maintenance.

The court may consider adulterous behavior or other forms of misconduct if they caused financial strain on the marriage.

While adultery doesn’t automatically qualify or disqualify a spouse from receiving support, it may be weighed against other factors—especially when trust, finances, or emotional harm were affected.

Meeting the 10-year threshold is only the first step. Texas courts take a holistic approach, evaluating the totality of circumstances—need, ability, lifestyle, effort, and even ethical conduct during the marriage. Adultery is not decisive, but it is contextually relevant when assessing equity and fairness.

How an Attorney Can Help You Navigate the 10-Year Rule

Texas divorce law is complex, especially when long marriages and fault-based issues are involved. A family law attorney can explain how the 10-year rule applies to your specific situation and clarify how issues like adultery in Texas may affect your case.

An attorney can also help gather financial documentation, present evidence of need or ability to pay, and address sensitive issues such as adultery in a way that protects your interests. Beyond spousal maintenance, legal counsel can assist with negotiating property division and resolving disputes that often arise in long-term marriages.

Having knowledgeable representation helps ensure that your rights are protected and that the outcome reflects the realities of your marriage, finances, and future needs.