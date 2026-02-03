The American Law Institute Elects Wallace B. Jefferson, Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, as Its Next President

Jefferson served on the Supreme Court of Texas from 2001 to 2013 and was Chief Justice from 2004 until the end of his tenure.

PHILADELPHIA – The American Law Institute announced that Wallace B. Jefferson has been elected its next President, effective at the conclusion of the Institute’s 2026 Annual Meeting in May. The President is a volunteer officer who chairs the Executive Committee of the ALI Council and helps set the direction for the Institute.

President Levi will conclude his distinguished service at the end of the 2026 Annual Meeting, in keeping with ALI’s longstanding tradition and bylaws that limit a President’s tenure to three terms; at that point, he will become Chair of the Council. His exemplary leadership has set a standard that will guide ALI for generations.

The President is nominated by ALI’s Nominating Committee and elected by the Institute’s Council.

“I have known Wallace Jefferson for many years, including when he was the Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, and have long admired his judgment, his generosity of spirit, and his deep respect for the law,” said Jeffrey S. Sutton, Chair of ALI’s Nominating Committee. “He is a natural leader: thoughtful, fair-minded, and devoted to the institutions that sustain our legal system. Wallace understands what makes ALI special, and he brings both the wisdom and temperament needed to guide the Institute in the years ahead.”

Jefferson served on the Supreme Court of Texas from 2001 to 2013 and was Chief Justice from 2004 until the end of his tenure. He made Texas history as the Court’s first African American Justice and Chief Justice. During his time on the bench, he led efforts to expand access to justice, supported reforms to juvenile justice, and oversaw the implementation of a statewide electronic filing system for Texas courts. He also served as President of the Conference of Chief Justices, representing chief justices from all 50 states and U.S. territories.

“Wallace has been a valued colleague and friend for decades, and his leadership has already left a meaningful mark on ALI,” said ALI Director Diane P. Wood. “He brings a rare combination of intellectual rigor, practical experience, and genuine humility. Wallace listens carefully, builds consensus thoughtfully, and cares deeply about the role of law in a democratic society. The Institute will benefit enormously from his steady hand and principled leadership.”

Jefferson was elected to ALI membership in 2001 and to the Council in 2011. He served as Treasurer of the Institute from 2014 to 2023. He previously served as an Adviser on the Restatement Third, Consumer Contracts project and currently serves as an Adviser on the Restatement of Election Litigation and the Principles of High-Volume Civil Adjudication projects.

Jefferson chaired the Commission to Expand Civil Legal Services for the Texas Supreme Court and serves on the boards of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, The Holdsworth Center, and Lexitas, and was a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences Commission on the Practice of Democratic Citizenship. His career reflects a sustained commitment to judicial independence, access to justice, and the effective administration of the law.

“I am profoundly grateful for the confidence my colleagues have placed in me,” Jefferson said. “The American Law Institute has long stood for careful deliberation, independence, and respect for the rule of law. It has been one of the great privileges of my professional life to work alongside so many dedicated members and leaders of the Institute. David Levi’s extraordinary leadership has inspired all of us to aim higher in service to the law and our country. I am eager to carry that spirit forward, collaborating closely with the Council, the Director, and our membership to advance ALI’s mission and promote the better administration of justice.”

Following his judicial tenure, Jefferson returned to private practice and is currently Co-Chair of the Texas Supreme Court and State Appellate Practice at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson. He is a graduate of James Madison College at Michigan State University and The University of Texas School of Law.

About The American Law Institute

