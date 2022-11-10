What Issues Can Be Resolved with the Help of a Labor Attorney?

Unfair treatment due to a worker’s gender or sex has become an increasing concern in American workplaces over the last few decades.

Waxahachie, TX – Workers may find themselves in a situation where they need legal help immediately. This can be for a number of reasons, but there are a few common concerns that cause many people to seek out the assistance of a local lawyer. Anyone who needs more specific advice should get in touch with their attorney as soon as possible to start the process to bring a case against the employer if necessary. A brief overview can also help clarify the type of problems that attorneys in this area can solve.

Discrimination

Workplaces cannot make decisions about hiring, firing, and other important matters based on a protected characteristic such as race, gender, religion, or national origin. If there is evidence that an employer engaged in discriminatory practices, they may be fined, sued, or face other consequences such as negative publicity. An attorney can help with the investigation to prove that the employer actually had a discriminatory motive and not a legitimate one, as showing such a motive is crucial to discrimination claims.

Unpaid wages and wage theft

There are a number of different rules that employers must follow to pay their workers properly. This includes minimum wage laws, overtime rules, and proper recordkeeping so that all wages are actually paid out when the worker’s payday arrives. In Texas, many of these regulations are listed in the Texas Payday Law. In any of these scenarios, an employer that has violated wage laws needs to pay the worker the entire outstanding amount due, plus there may be interest added to late wages. Another related problem is wage theft, where an employer may engage in practices that cause workers to receive less than their full pay. Regardless of their reasoning, wage theft is always illegal.

Sexual harassment

Unfair treatment due to a worker’s gender or sex has become an increasing concern in American workplaces over the last few decades. Sexual harassment laws protect all workers, regardless of gender, from certain illegal behaviors, but there are also complexities in proving a sexual harassment case. These prohibited actions include physical contact, asking for sexual favors in return for benefits or employment, and hostile work environments where a worker is constantly harassed. If there is evidence of any of these actions, the victim is entitled to compensation and other remedies.

Employment lawyers in Texas

Moore and Associates is a labor law firm that works with clients in Waxahachie and other parts of Texas. People who are having workplace problems related to wage theft, harassment, and discrimination can contact the firm to get advice.