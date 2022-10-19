What Kind of Injuries Can Lead to Accident Lawsuits in Louisiana?

Based on the severity of your injury, you need to weigh up the pros and cons of going through a lawsuit with the potential payout of a settlement.

If you have suffered an injury due to an accident in Louisiana, you might be wondering if you have the ability to file a lawsuit. Perhaps you have suffered a serious injury that prevents you from working. Maybe your accident has permanently ended your career and your ability to earn an income. On the other hand, your injury might be more moderate, and you may simply be looking at a few medical bills and a couple weeks off work. So what kind of injury actually allows you to file a lawsuit?

If you’d like to determine whether you have the opportunity to take legal action, it’s best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced accident attorney in Louisiana. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation during an initial consultation. After they have learned a little more about your case, they can recommend the best course of action. This may involve moving forward with a lawsuit. If you choose this route, your attorney can represent you at the negotiation table and in court while also helping you compile and collect evidence.

Any Injury Can Lead to a Lawsuit

Right off the bat, it’s important to note that literally any injury can lead to a lawsuit after an accident in Louisiana. As long as your injury has resulted in some kind of loss, you can take legal action. For example, your injury might have resulted in considerable medical bills, or perhaps it caused you to miss work. These financial losses can form the basis of a lawsuit. Even a relatively minor injury such as whiplash can form the basis of a personal injury lawsuit.

Serious Injuries Affect Settlement Amounts

With all that said, serious injuries typically lead to much higher settlement amounts. This is due to a number of factors. For starters, serious injuries require much more expensive medical treatments. These medical treatments may also drag on for years or even the rest of a victim’s life. For example, someone who suffers a severe brain injury may require continuous treatment for the rest of their days. In addition, these injuries often prevent individuals from earning an income for years, or perhaps even permanently. All of these factors must be taken into account when calculating the final settlement amount.

The Bottom Line

So while any injury may form the basis for a personal injury lawsuit, serious injuries are likely to be much more rewarding. Based on the severity of your injury, you need to weigh up the pros and cons of going through a lawsuit with the potential payout of a settlement.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the New Orleans area for a qualified accident attorney, there are many experienced legal professionals who can help. Although dealing with an injury can be quite difficult, it’s important to know that you’re not alone in this struggle. With the help of an attorney, you can recover a considerable settlement. You can then use this settlement to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and much more. Book your consultation today.