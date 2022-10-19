What Damages Can I Claim After a Brain Injury in Maine?

Perhaps the most important damages in a brain injury lawsuit are non-economic in nature.

If you have suffered a brain injury, you may be dealing with all kinds of potential consequences. These consequences can be especially frustrating if you know that your accident was caused by someone else’s negligence. Thankfully, you have the opportunity to file a lawsuit and hold these negligent parties accountable for their misconduct. But this type of legal action provides much more than just a sense of justice and closure. You can also receive a considerable settlement, and this provides compensation for medical expenses, missed wages, and much more. Your settlement amount will be calculated based on the types of damages you have sustained. So what kind of damages can you claim in this situation?

Economic Damages for a Brain Injury

There may be a number of economic damages involved with a brain injury lawsuit. These represent losses that are financial in nature:

Medical Expenses: Your brain injury may require considerable medical treatment. Neurologists and other specialists may need to perform surgeries, run tests, and provide all kinds of care. In addition, your brain injury may lead to mental health issues, which may require appointments with a psychologist or therapist. You can claim all of these damages in your lawsuit.

Non-Economic Damages

Perhaps the most important damages in a brain injury lawsuit are non-economic in nature. Brain injuries can lead to a number of distressing consequences, such as increased aggression, changes in sexuality, depression, anxiety, and a range of other personality changes. These changes have the potential to end your relationships. You can also receive compensation for these types of damages.

