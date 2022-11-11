What New Hampshire Police Brutality Lawyers Can Do for You

New Hampshire residents, especially those belonging to racial minorities, are still at the mercy of often biased police officers.

One August night last year, a black driver was pulled over for speeding on Route 202 and what followed was not the fine that one might expect in such a case, but a true nightmare. Darnell Hill was told to follow the police cruiser as the officers apparently had other business to attend to. When he refused, he was arrested and several objects were taken from his car on suspicion they were stolen. Hill was eventually cleared of all charges, but when he tried to file a complaint he was put in a very difficult situation. In New Hampshire there is no standard procedure to file and investigate a complaint against the police. Each police department has its own procedure and often enough the complaint is investigated by people working with the officer accused of wrongdoing. They’re friends, they probably have barbecues together – obviously they will want to clear their buddy of any wrongdoing.

The New Hampshire police misconduct committee established last year has yet to present its recommendations on improving policing in the state. Even when those recommendations are finally presented and the new policy implemented, New Hampshire residents, especially those belonging to racial minorities, are still at the mercy of often biased police officers.

The Darnell Hill case is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment which protects civilians against illegal searches and seizures. The police had absolutely no grounds to search the man’s car and seize his property. All he was guilty of was speeding, and there are laws to deal with that. No need to search his car or make him follow the police cruiser, which is a highly irregular procedure. Keep in mind that evidence obtained through illegal means is inadmissible in court. If you are charged with an offense after an illegal search, you need to talk to the best criminal defense lawyer you can find.

Manchester police brutality lawyers can help you if you were injured in the course of a police action. It doesn’t matter if you did or did not do something wrong. Law enforcement agents are not allowed to use excessive force. They can use violence to restrain a suspect, if they have reason to believe that person might attack them or members of the public. If you do not resist arrest, they have the right to use Tasers or night sticks on you.

A good police brutality lawyer will review your case and decide on the best way to proceed. They will explain whether you can file a misconduct complaint and who you should file it with, as this seems to be a big problem in New Hampshire. If possible, they will file a claim on your behalf at state level, but they might also advise taking the matter to a federal court.