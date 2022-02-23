What Not to Do After a Car Accident in Oklahoma

Following an accident, after making sure everyone is okay, documenting the scene can prove to be invaluable information to both the authorities and insurance companies.

Even if it’s a minor fender-bender, getting into a car accident is an incredibly stressful event. Unfortunately, according to Oklahoma Highway Safety, there were more than 61,000 car accidents reported in 2020 in Oklahoma alone, showing how frequently they occur. Following a crash, not only do you have to worry about your own safety, but the other people involved, damages to both vehicles and the long road ahead dealing with insurance companies, and the possibility of needing a car accident lawyer to represent help with your case. Nevertheless, to make the aftermath of a car accident as painless as it can be, here are some things you want to avoid doing following a car accident in Oklahoma.

Let the Other Driver Leave the Scene

There is always a possibility that the other driver might want to leave the scene of the accident whether it’s because they aren’t insured, are in a rush, or a number of other reasons. Never let another driver convince you that the authorities or insurance companies don’t need to get involved. Yet, this doesn’t mean physically preventing them from trying to leave. If the other driver doesn’t seem stable or is a threat, do your best to get a description of the driver, their car, and the license plate, which you can then give to the police.

Admitting Fault

Although this doesn’t mean to lie, after an accident, it’s best to not outright say “this is completely my fault” or anything along those lines to either the police or an insurance company. It is best, to be honest, and provide details about the accident without putting the burden of blame completely on yourself. This is because such statements can be used against you later by insurance companies or the other parties involved who are trying to avoid paying for damages at all costs. By doing this, you may find yourself having to pay for more than our fair share of the damages.

Post About the Accident on Social Media

While it may not seem like a big deal, an error that a lot of people make after a car accident is posting about it to social media. While you may want to let your family and friends know what happened and that you’re okay, unfortunately, doing so can risk your entire case. Even if you don’t think that you are putting yourself in a bad position, any kind of post on social media can be used as evidence against you in your claim.

Forget to Document the Scene

Luckily for us, everyone these days has a camera in their pocket that they can take pictures or videos with. Following an accident, after making sure everyone is okay, documenting the scene can prove to be invaluable information to both the authorities and insurance companies. Photos and videos of the crash can help investigators put together what exactly happened rather than relying on which each party claims. To not do this would be a major disservice to yourself and could end up saving you thousands of dollars and a major headache. It only takes a few minutes and could provide evidence that will benefit you down the road.

File a Lawsuit By Yourself

Getting involved with both insurance companies and lawyers after a car accident can be daunting, which may lead some people to try and handle things by themselves. However, when it comes to the law, insurance, damages, medical bills, and more, if a lawsuit is necessary, it is never wise to try and take it on by yourself. This is why it is important to have a skilled layer that can help you through the process and make sure that things are being sorted out fairly and legally because it isn’t always a guarantee that they are.