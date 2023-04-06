What Penalties Will Drivers Face After an El Paso DWI and What Can They Do to Mitigate Them?

When drivers try to handle the situation on their own, they risk missing deadlines, filing the wrong documents, failing to submit evidence, or saying the wrong statements, all of which can be detrimental to their case.

License suspension, hefty fines, mandatory alcohol treatments, and jail time, are all common penalties that motorists will face after a DWI. Based on the specific details of the drivers case, the court will determine what sort of penalties need to be given. Drunk driving often leads to a maximum of $10,000 in fines, and license suspension of up to two years.

Drivers will likely also have to install an interlock ignition device on their vehicle so they are prevented from getting into the same situation again. Another general penalty that individuals will have to face is 72 hours to 10 years in jail. The more severe the DWI was, and the more additional charges associated with the DWI, the worse the penalties will be. Individuals should get in touch with lawyers as soon as possible to get help with their case.

When a person is pulled over for driving under the influence, they should remain silent and ask if they can contact El Paso DUI lawyers right away. Officers will generally let drivers call their Texas DUI lawyers so they can get advice and act accordingly. Once a person speaks with their DUI lawyers, they will better understand what steps they should take. Police officers will also request that individuals provide their blood alcohol content (BAC). If they fail to provide this test, then they will lose their license immediately.

Officers may also ask individuals to carry out a field sobriety test to confirm whether they were intoxicated or not. These field tests do not have the same importance as a BAC test and drivers generally won’t lose their license if they refuse to perform a field sobriety test. However, individuals should get in touch with DUI accident lawyers and confirm the best course of action first whenever possible.

Is a DWI Lawyer Really Required in El Paso, Texas?

Those arrested for DWI will need a lawyer to help them negotiate a plea bargain and represent them at trial. Drivers should not underestimate how much help they can get from an experienced lawyer, and they should always consult with one before making any big moves regarding their case.

When drivers try to handle the situation on their own, they risk missing deadlines, filing the wrong documents, failing to submit evidence, or saying the wrong statements, all of which can be detrimental to their case. Such major slip ups can easily be avoided by making sure that motorists call a lawyer whenever they get a chance after they are arrested under suspicion of DWI.