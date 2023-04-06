How Soon Should a DWI Attorney Be Contacted in Fort Worth?

To reduce the risk of having to face long-term consequences, it is always best to reach out to a qualified attorney without delay.

Motorists who are pulled over under suspicion of a DWI need to take measures to ascertain their rights are respected during the arrest process and to make sure their voice is heard clearly in court. Officers are trained to identify and stop drunk drivers, but they do not always get the facts of the case correct. Just because a police officer brings someone into the station for DWI does not mean that the person will certainly be charged for the crime. Whether or not a person is charged at the end of the day depends on how much evidence there is, as well as how that evidence was obtained.

When experienced lawyers are contacted right away, defendants improve their chances of having their consequences reduced, since Fort Worth DWI lawyers will work on investigating the case and creating a robust defense for the motorist. When individuals make the mistake of delaying contact with Texas DWI lawyers, they take on the risk of figuring out the essential first steps on their own. Trying to determine the best words to say and the right moves to make can be very difficult when a person is in such a stressful situation, and when they have no knowledge of the law on their own.

As soon as officers pull a person over and take their basic information, drivers should contact DWI lawyers and act on the advice they provide. Every detail of the case should be given so that one’s attorney can discern the correct course of action. Even small characteristics that individuals may regard as menial should be recorded and reported to the attorney as they may just turn out to be major game changers for one’s case.

An attorney should also be hired right away because certain deadlines need to be followed. For instance, if a person wants to attempt to keep their license they need to put in a request for a hearing within 15 days of their DWI arrest. Experienced DWI accident lawyers can help a person with the legal process so they get positive results as soon as possible.

Drunk Driving Laws in Fort Worth, Texas

According to drunk driving laws in Texas, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to operate a vehicle with a BAC of .02 or more. It is also illegal for drivers of all ages to operate a vehicle while their BAC is .08 or more. Commercial vehicle drivers are prohibited from operating their vehicle when they have a BAC of .04 or more.

The penalties for being arrested for a DWI are significant and will affect a person’s life for a long time to come. To reduce the risk of having to face long-term consequences, it is always best to reach out to a qualified attorney without delay.