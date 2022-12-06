What Should You Do if You’ve Been in a Motorcycle Accident?

If you were involved in a motorcycle accident your priority should be your safety.

Motorcycle accidents are a sad reality for riders. The best thing you can do is to be prepared for the event. After ensuring your safety, get medical attention and contact the police to report the crash. Collect evidence from the accident scene and get in touch with a motorcycle accident lawyer for legal support.

Get Yourself to Safety

The first thing you need to do is to get yourself to safety. If you have been hit by another vehicle or have been injured, the last thing you need to do is stay on your bike. This could result in further injury or damage. You will also be at risk of being further injured if you stay on a road that is still being used freely by other drivers and their vehicles, so if you can, get to safety.

If your bike has been hit by another vehicle, try and move it off the road, so it does not continue to pose a hazard for other drivers.

Get Medical Attention

If you have been involved in a motorcycle accident, you will likely have sustained some injuries. Take note of them. The most common injuries associated with motorcyclists include broken bones, bruises, and cuts.

If any of these are to be laid on you, make sure that they are looked at by a doctor as soon as possible. This is because if the injuries start to heal, they will not cause as much pain as they would if left untreated.

Several hospitals around the country cater particularly to motorcyclists, but if your injuries are too severe to attend hospital, get someone to take you to one of the many 24-hour A&E units. You should never try to ride go to a doctor or hospital on your own in this situation.

Contact the Police

If you have been involved in an accident, it is always best to contact the police. By doing this, you will be able to tell them your side of events and also give them vital information that could help them make progress with the investigation.

Gather Details on the Other Motorist and Their Car

Suppose you have been involved in a motorcycle accident. In that case, you may gather some more unique details about the other motorist and their vehicles, such as registration numbers and insurance details. You should also ask for the following information:

Contact details

Vehicle description

Driver’s license number

Doing this will make your claim easier, especially should you need to sue the other party in a bid to get compensation for your injuries and the damage to your bike. If you decide to take legal action, contact a lawyer as soon as possible for legal guidance.

Contact a Motorcycle Accident Attorney

A motorcycle accident lawyer will be able to advise you on what route you should take to recover. They will also be able to provide support throughout the process, and they can act on your behalf when necessary. This will relieve some of the stress that you may face when trying to deal with your insurance company and the other motorist.

File an Insurance Claim

If your motorcycle has been damaged and you wish to make a claim, make sure that you inform your insurance provider as soon as possible. If it has been written off, try to get a replacement as soon as possible because it will allow you to start riding again more quickly.

You may choose to insure yourself for third-party liability, in which case your insurance provider will deal with any claims concerning injuries or property damage caused by the accident that took place.

Recover After a Motorcycle Accident

