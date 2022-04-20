What to Do After a Car Accident in Nebraska?

Most insurance policies require you to inform the company of any accident right away.

Accidents do happen and Nebraska has its fair share of them. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, in 2019, there were 36,706 car accidents in the state, which left 248 people dead and 17,198 injured. Even if you’re an excellent driver and always keep your eyes on the road, you have to assume that one day you’ll be involved in some type of crash and you need to know what to do. Many people wonder whether they must get a lawyer after a car accident. That depends on how serious the crash was. A minor accident in which no one is injured doesn’t require a lawyer. However, after a serious crash with damages in the tens of thousands dollars and upwards, you should talk to an experienced Nebraska accident lawyer to make sure you will receive fair compensation.

Steps to take after a car accident in Nebraska

First of all, make sure everyone is safe. If there are people requiring immediate medical help, call 911. Wait for the ambulance and the police to arrive. You will need the police report later on if you need to make a personal injury claim.

Take pictures

In the meantime, take plenty of pictures before any of the cars involved are moved to the side of the road. Talk to the other people at the scene of the crash and get their contact info. If the insurance company is going to give you a hard time, a good accident lawyer in Omaha will want to talk to the eyewitnesses and get their statements.

Notify your insurer

Most insurance policies require you to inform the company of any accident right away. Give them a call, but don’t volunteer unnecessary information. Do not admit you might be to blame in any way.

See a doctor

Maybe you’re feeling OK. Just a bit shaken. Do not assume you’ll be fine. With some injuries, including head trauma or spine damage, it might be a while before you start experiencing pain or other symptoms. See a doctor and have any injury documented if you want to be able to recover damages later on. If you need to be admitted to the hospital, make sure to keep all your medical records and bills in a file. When it’s time to make a claim, give the file to your lawyer so they can calculate the damages you are entitled to.

Do not accept the first settlement offer your insurer makes

Insurance adjusters know when someone is desperate for money. They might try to take advantage of your situation and offer you a bit of money, probably only a fraction of what you truly deserve. Do not sign any papers and give your lawyer a call. After a serious accident, you are entitled to get both economic damages, covering your medical expenses and lost wages, and non-economic damages to compensate you for your pain and suffering.

Bear in mind that Nebraska uses the comparative fault rule, according to which you may recover damages even if you were partly to blame for the accident.