When Should You Call a Lawyer After an Accident?

If you’ve recently suffered a car accident injury, you might be reading this article from a hospital bed. Or perhaps you’re at home nursing a whiplash or a head injury. Whatever the case may be, you’re probably wondering whether to pick up the phone and call a lawyer. It is the right time to start taking legal action? Should you wait a little longer, or should you begin the process as soon as possible?

The first thing you need to remember is that making that first call is a very easy step. It comes with zero commitments, and you can simply touch base with a qualified car accident attorney in Mississippi to explore your options. You can also book a quick consultation to discuss the details of your situation, and an attorney can recommend the best course of action. These steps should only take a few hours at most, and you can get started whenever you feel like it.

Always Get Medical Treatment First

Although taking legal action is important after a car accident, your top priority should always be your own personal health. If you have injuries that require treatment, focus on your healthcare priorities before thinking about legal matters. Once your condition has stabilized, you can contact an attorney and get the ball rolling.

If you refuse to get medical treatment in order to focus more on legal matters, the legitimacy of your injuries may be questioned later. You may lack sufficient evidence to prove the severity of your injuries since you never saw a medical professional. Remember, medical records represent some of the most important pieces of evidence in a personal injury lawsuit.

The Statute of Limitations

You also need to consider the statute of limitations. In Mississippi, the statute of limitations is three years. This means that you have three years to take legal action after your car accident. If you wait too long, you will lose the ability to file a personal injury lawsuit and receive a settlement. This is yet another reason to get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible.

The Sooner the Better

At the end of the day, it’s best to get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible after your car accident. While prioritizing medical treatment should be your first step, you should explore your legal options as soon as your condition has stabilized.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney

