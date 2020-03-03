Accidents happen suddenly in our life. Car accidents are one of the most traumatic accidents. Sometimes people become so shocked after the accident that they can’t decide what to do next.

In our society, we often see the blame game in everything. And, it is also common in accidents like a car accident.

One sudden car accident is traumatic for everyone, even for witnesses. At the same time, involved people in car accidents start to blame each other. You may become perplexed in that situation, whether it was your fault or not.

In today’s writing, we will discuss what to do after a car accident that is not your fault. Maybe you are sure it wasn’t your fault; instead, it was another party’s fault, then you can follow these steps or tips for getting a better result.

What Should You Not Do?

Silence in that situation can play a vital role in ensuring financial compensation. Don’t just start to argue. You have to be patient and have to handle the job cleverly.

Then let’s start about discussing what to do after a car accident that is not your fault.

Call Emergency Support

If your situation allows you and you have your mobile phone intact, then immediately call the emergency support number of your country. If you are in the U.S., call 911 immediately. Most of countries have their own system. It is better to save the number in your phone.

Don’t expect that any witnesses will make that call for you. Besides, it will provide you extra benefits if you can talk with the emergency responders yourself. You can describe the situation and your pain to them more accurately.

While talking with the dispatcher, try to tell what happened exactly. If the other party was moving towards you in a hostile manner, tell the responder you are concerned about your safety.

The police report will be part of the record. A police report will boost your insurance claim activity.

Exchange Relevant Information

Even if you have been in a minor car accident, don’t forget to gather information about the other party. And, if you are sure that it wasn’t your fault, this information is even more critical.

The other driver’s insurance information will be crucial for you if you want to claim medical bills and car repairs as well.

Make sure you have gathered the following information after the accident:

Insurance company contact information

Policy number

Name, address, and phone number

Driver’s license number

Car plate number

This information will surely assist you in your insurance claim, and also your attorney will benefit from this information. After a car accident, you might need to hire an injury lawyer.

Get Information from Witnesses of the Accident

Most of the time, witnesses are just passing by the road when the accident occurs. If you don’t get their contact number, you won’t be able to find them again. But, witnesses can be helpful in proving the accident wasn’t your fault.

Try to get their immediate thoughts about the accident; it will help you to be sure that the accident wasn’t your fault. Write down the badge number of police who have arrived on the scene and the ambulance number as well.

Take Photos of the Scene

If you are sure the accident wasn’t your fault and also if the law enforcement doesn’t show up immediately, photos can help you a lot.

Take photos of the scene’s environment, weather, car damages, skid marks, license plate, and other things which you think are relevant to your case.

These photos can work as evidence for you in your insurance claim and also will help your lawyer support you.

Contact Your Insurance Company

Please have a quick review of your insurance policy, what it covers, and whatnot. You can work to make sure that the other party’s insurance company coordinates with yours. This way, damages will be covered efficiently and quickly.

Don’t Admit Fault

Good-hearted people and responsible people can’t bear the sorrow of other people. They are sympathetic, and their fault.

Empathy right after a car accident is not a good thing and especially when the other party is at fault. It’s not only for getting compensation but also for teaching the other party the right thing.

If, after causing an accident, they can escape the situation efficiently, they won’t be careful further. So, making the other party cautious further, you shouldn’t accept the fault by becoming empathetic.

Accept Medical Treatment

Oh, yes, this one is crucial. Even if you are not physically injured, take medical treatment. A car accident can give you trauma and shock. And, shock can lead to long term mental or physical damage.

Sometimes you may feel nothing happened to your body, but you should go to a doctor for a checkup. It will help you know your exact situation.

If you are physically injured, immediately take medical help. Don’t ever try to escape medical treatment after an accident.

Stay Calm and Positive

A car accident can affect your whole life from work to relationships. And sometimes, it can be a lengthy procedure for getting compensation. All of the work related to it can put pressure on you.

But, don’t become impatient quickly. Try to be positive and calm as much as you can, although sometimes it is tough.

Final Words

Accidents happen suddenly in our life. Car accidents are one of the most traumatic accidents. Sometimes people become so shocked after the accident that they can’t decide what to do next.

After a car accident, an injury lawyer can assist you in all the proceedings. There is lots of paperwork and negotiations after the accident, and you may not be in the situation to do all of that.

I hope you have gotten enough information about what to do after a car accident that is not your fault. While you are driving, always be careful and conscious.