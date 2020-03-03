How to Improve Your SEO & When to Get Professional SEO Help

It is important to savor your successes; however, since the digital world changes constantly, you need to make sure you stay up to date with all new happenings to be able to assess whether some new solutions are worth implementing.

The digital era has opened the doors to many entrepreneurs to try out their luck in different industries. For everyone to have an equal right to start their business is thrilling, but at the same time, it also makes it challenging to persevere in the dog-eat-dog world of business. This is why you need to always keep going and explore new ways to improve your business.

Think of it in this way – even the most unique of products and practical services won’t make a difference if people haven’t heard of them. For your business to be successful, you need to ensure that, when potential customers google the services or products you offer, your website is among the first to appear. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some suggestions on how you can improve your SEO practices.

Perform an overall website checkup

Google likes clear structures and knowing exactly what something is intended for. Your website needs to comport to certain rules and standards so that it gets perceived as a trustworthy source in your industry. Elements such as easy navigation, the length of titles, headings and subheadings are crucial and you also need to be mindful of broken links that end with 404 pages. It goes without saying that such links need to be taken care of.

Besides inspecting your website in terms of SEO, it is also wise to check the technical elements. One of your primary concerns should be your website’s loading speed because it is one of the main causes of a high bounce rate. In addition to that, you need to ensure your domain’s security by choosing a reliable provider.

Look at your content through the eyes of SEO

It is not only the technical side of your website that matters but also its content. However, while most people’s thoughts go straight away the choice of words and the style, your SEO-powered focus needs to look at it also from another perspective. You need to perform an audit of your content to know the present situation and devise a plan on how to make the most of the existing content.

This means making a spreadsheet and listing elements such as the author, content title, date something was published, keywords, URL, traffic, word count, etc. You might discover that over the years you accumulated some duplicate content which could hurt your SEO efforts, and also some content which isn’t attracting any traffic. Also, the content which is your main traffic driver might deserve recycling.

Improve your link-building strategy

You might be coping with the overall technical checkup and content audit, but with this next strategy, you could probably use a helping hand regardless of your industry and whether you live somewhere in the U.S. or Hong Kong. Link-building is an off-page SEO strategy which can be exceptionally useful if you invest your time and effort towards doing it right. By having trustworthy websites and blogs sharing your links, you can boost the reputation of an expert in your field.

However, besides building a reputation among your customers, you will also be building a reputation with Google who will see you as a reliable source of information. Finding reputable and relevant blogs in your industry can be challenging and time-consuming but the good thing is that there is a solution to this. Your business can benefit a lot from hiring a professional SEO agency from Hong Kong or another area you are located in because such agencies tend to every stage of the blogger outreach process ensuring maximum results due to their experience.

Keep your strategies up to date

Reaching the SEO goals you set up to achieve is, of course, the key moment of your overall efforts but as you might have guessed from the beginning, it is not where things end. It is important to savor your successes; however, since the digital world changes constantly, you need to make sure you stay up to date with all new happenings to be able to assess whether some new solutions are worth implementing.

Besides collaborating with an experienced SEO agency that you can consult regarding the implementation, it would be prudent to sign up for SEO Newsletters – this will allow you to tap into the source of fresh information regarding the latest trends after which you can further explore them and see how and if they fit into your existing SEO efforts.

Over to you

Each business has its particular needs so it is always best to avoid one-size-fits-all solutions. This means that you first have to take a detailed look the existing state of things to ensure that any strategy you implement offers optimal results. Getting the technical side of your website in order is vital, just as revising the content.

Besides the on-page SEO efforts, there are also off-page ones, such as link-building, which can make all the difference in terms of your website’s rank across search engines. Once you achieve results you were hoping for – the quest for optimal SEO strategies continues. And, don’t forget that reaching success is not done through a sprint but a marathon!