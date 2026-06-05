What to Do After a Motorcycle Accident: A Step-by-Step Guide for Riders

After a motorcycle accident, victims should always call emergency services to report the accident and obtain an official report.

After a motorcycle accident, many victims are left feeling uncertain and fearful of their future and the necessary steps they may need to take to work towards recovery. Understanding and implementing the safety precautions after suffering injuries from a motorcycle collision can help individuals ensure safety moving forward.

Understanding the Critical Moments After a Motorcycle Accident

A motorcycle accident may cause severe or life-threatening injuries, especially when victims fail to take the safety steps right after the initial accident happens. The moments immediately after a motorcycle collision are crucial, as they may determine how liability will be established in the future. Listed below are some of the essential actions victims should consider taking after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident.

Ensure Your Safety and Move to a Secure Location

If possible, victims should always move to a safe location after a motorcycle collision. This can help reduce the risk of another motorcycle accident or further damage to existing injuries. Victims should try to move away from the middle of the road, especially if they are on a freeway or highway.

Call Emergency Services and Report the Accident

After a motorcycle accident, victims should always call emergency services to report the accident and obtain an official report. This can help establish how the accident happened and the severity of the victims’ injuries. In addition, a police report may be beneficial for investigators and the court later on.

Seek Medical Attention, Even for Minor Injuries

Victims should consider seeking medical treatment and care after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident. This is crucial as injuries that are left untreated may worsen or become chronic health concerns moving forward. Minor injuries may also require medical treatment to help reduce the risk of them becoming more severe in the future.

Document the Scene and Gather Key Evidence

Victims of a motorcycle collision should consider documenting the scene of the accident to help investigators and the court understand how the collision occurred. If it is safe to do so, individuals should take photos and videos of the following.

Scene of the accident

Injuries

All the vehicles that were involved in the collision

Exchange Information with Other Parties Involved

Individuals should exchange important information with all involved parties to reduce the risk of further harm in the future. Witness statements should also be collected as a way to provide a neutral perspective on how the accident happened. Individuals should collect the names, contact information, and a recorded statement from witnesses to help their personal injury claim moving forward.

Common Injuries in Motorcycle Accidents

The following injuries may be common after a motorcycle accident occurs.

Head and traumatic brain injuries (TBI)

Concussions

Road rash (skin abrasions)

Fractures and broken bones

Spinal cord injuries

Back and neck injuries

Internal bleeding and organ damage

Soft tissue injuries (sprains, strains, ligament damage)

Upper extremity injuries (arms, wrists, hands)

Burns (from contact or fire-related accidents)

Facial injuries and dental trauma

Understand Your Legal Options After a Motorcycle Accident

Motorcycle collision victims should consider seeking legal guidance and support after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident. An experienced personal injury attorney may help victims understand their rights and responsibilities when moving forward with their case.

Source: https://www.justia.com/injury/motor-vehicle-accidents/motorcycle-accidents/