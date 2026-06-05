Shumaker Attorneys Tyler J. Brown and James D. O’Donnell Graduate from Leadership Sarasota

“We are incredibly proud of Tyler and James for furthering their investment in themselves and our region by participating in Leadership Sarasota,” said Jan Pitchford, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Sarasota office.

SARASOTA, FL — Attorneys Tyler J. Brown and James D. O’Donnell have graduated from Leadership Sarasota, an achievement that highlights their dedication to professional development and continued investment in the Sarasota community.

A program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Sarasota empowers professionals to refine their leadership skills and dig deeper into the issues facing the region. Participants with a shared enthusiasm for professional development and community welfare come together to grow their connections, learn directly from community leaders, and complete a service project together, leaving a positive impact on the Sarasota area directly upon graduation.

“We are incredibly proud of Tyler and James for furthering their investment in themselves and our region by participating in Leadership Sarasota,” said Jan Pitchford, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Sarasota office. “I look forward to seeing how they employ the skills they developed in the program with their clients and in their community efforts.”

Tyler is a third-generation civil litigator who focuses his practice on real property, contract, construction, landlord-tenant, and debt collection disputes. In every matter, his primary goal is to help ease clients’ concerns by providing practical solutions and reliable advocacy during situations that often feel overwhelming.

A complex corporate litigator, James represents businesses, business owners, and shareholders navigating high-stakes disputes at all stages. He has extensive experience guiding clients through corporate governance and real estate-related litigation, employing strategies designed to protect their long-term operational and financial interests.

Tyler and James join an esteemed group of Leadership Sarasota alumni, including several other Shumaker attorneys, across numerous industries who continue to utilize what they learned in the program to help better the region.

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