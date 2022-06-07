What to Do If Your Insurance Claim Gets Denied in Fort Lauderdale

The first step is to dispute the decision. This is done internally within the insurance company, and it does not involve any legal action per se.

If your insurance claim has been denied in Fort Lauderdale, all kinds of thoughts might be running through your mind. How are you going to pay for your property damage? How will you continue on with your life if your home is literally falling apart around you? What are the next steps you need to take to ensure you get the compensation you need? All of these questions and many others can be answered by a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in denied insurance claims.

In fact, an attorney can do much more than simply explain this situation in greater detail. They can also help you take action by pushing back against the insurance companies and ensuring that you’re getting the compensation you need and deserve. With their help, you can strive for the best possible results in a highly confident manner. But we know what you’re thinking: “Where can I find attorneys near me?” The good news is that there are plenty of insurance claims attorneys in Florida who are waiting to assist you.

Find Out Why You Were Denied

The first step is to figure out exactly why your claim was denied in the first place. Normally, you will receive a detailed letter that explains the insurance provider’s reasoning. This letter may be difficult to decipher, and very specific legal language may be used. This is why it often helps to get help from an attorney when reviewing your denial letter. Once you understand why your claim was denied, you can move forward with effective, targeted strategies.

Dispute the Decision

The first step is to dispute the decision. This is done internally within the insurance company, and it does not involve any legal action per se. During this stage, you can present important information to the insurance company that backs up your claim. A lawyer can help you gather, compile, and present this evidence while also making sure your communications are worded properly.

Appeal the Decision

If all else fails, you can always appeal the decision. This is when you will actually go through a legal process to push back against the insurance company in court1. Usually, the insurance company will attempt to settle without going to trial, but in some cases these disputes have gone right up to the Supreme Court2. It goes without saying that a qualified attorney will be absolutely critical during this process.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Attorney?

If you’ve been searching the Fort Lauderdale area for a qualified, experienced attorney who can help you with your denied insurance claim, look no further than Leader, Leader & Zucker, PLLC. Over the years, we have helped numerous property owners recover fair compensation after being wrongly denied compensation by their insurance companies. With our assistance, you can strive for the best results in a confident manner. Book your consultation today to get started.

Sources: