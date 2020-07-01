What to Do When You Acquire Workplace Injuries

There are two legal remedies to choose from when you acquired injuries on the job. Whatever option you pick, one thing is for sure, and that’s to hire a trustworthy lawyer.

Just like other unforeseen events, workplace accidents can happen at any moment. Sustaining workplace injuries can be a frustrating experience for you and your family. Depending on the extent of your injuries, you may not be able to work for a specified period and earn some income, adding up to your family’s financial burden.

Fortunately, getting injured in the workplace doesn’t mean you have nothing to do to improve your situation. Most state laws acknowledge the impact of having injuries on the job, which is why some legal options, such as hiring a dedicated lawyer, like Chip Brooker, are available to protect your rights as the injured victim.

If you don’t know where to start, here’s what you should do when you acquired injuries from the workplace.

Seek Medical Attention

Regardless of whether your injuries are serious or not, find time to seek medical help after being involved in a workplace accident. Sometimes, the symptoms of serious injuries don’t occur right after the accident. Thus, it’s best to get yourself checked and treated to avoid complications in the future.

When you get medical attention, be sure to inform the doctor about what happened and what you’re feeling to provide you with a comprehensive assessment of your injuries. Once the evaluation and treatment are done, ask the doctor to give you a copy of your medical report and other related records. After all, you can use these documents as pieces of evidence in case you need to prove your workplace injuries.

Make Detailed Notes of the Accident

As mentioned, being injured at work entitles you to some legal remedies. However, navigating the legal aspect of your workplace injuries is never easy. Without the necessary paperwork, you might have difficulty recovering any benefits or compensation you’re entitled to as a result of the injuries.

Because of this, it’s a good idea to keep notes of what happened to you and secure them safely. These include some photos of the accident scene and your injuries, dates, names, and contact information of anyone who witnessed the accident. That way, you can have these documents ready in case they’re needed.

Exercise Your Legal Options

Being injured at work can be a traumatic experience. With all the medical costs involved, you probably don’t know what to do to handle all the financial costs needed to finance your recovery. Not only that, but you also have to deal with the economic losses caused by your inability to go back to work.

Luckily, there are legal ways that can help you recover these losses. These include:

Filing of Personal Injury Lawsuit: If you’ve been injured at the job site, you can file a personal injury lawsuit claim to receive financial compensation from the party at fault for your injuries. In doing so, it’s best to hire an experienced personal injury lawyer who can help you prove that your injuries were caused by someone else’s negligence. In other words, your legal counsel should show that your employer is responsible for what happened.

Moreover, when filing for a personal injury lawsuit claim, you may be entitled to a variety of damages you’ve suffered, such as pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment in life, and many others. This means that the compensation for your injuries isn’t limited to economic damages, such as medical bills and lost earnings.

Filing of Workers’ Compensation Claim: Another legal option to try when injured in the workplace is the filing of a workers’ compensation claim. Under a workers’ compensation claim, the injured employee can receive workers’ compensation benefits. But, unlike a personal injury claim, it has nothing to do with proving who’s at fault for the accident. This means that even if your negligence caused your injuries, you’re still entitled to the benefits. Just file an accident report with your employer and all other documents for the processing of your benefits.

On the other hand, choosing to file a workers’ compensation claim means you waive your right to sue the at-fault party for negligence and to collect damages for pain and suffering. What you can receive under a workers’ compensation claim are weekly financial compensation, medical bills, permanent impairment benefits, and many more.

As you can see, there are two legal remedies to choose from when you acquired injuries on the job. Whatever option you pick, one thing is for sure, and that’s to hire a trustworthy lawyer who can represent on your behalf.

Final Thoughts

Indeed, getting injured at work can physically, emotionally, and financially affect your life. However, by following the tips mentioned above, you’ll know how to appropriately navigate the situation. These tips will guide you every step of the way until you fully recover from your injuries and get back to work.