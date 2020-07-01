This marketing strategy is also an advantage for the law firms not only because of an unshakeable audience, but because it is friendly to the pocket and saves business time.

In the current digital era, instant information is what people thrive on. This has seen the efficiency of inbound marketing as compared to traditional methods of marketing. Inbound marketing is a strategy wherein the information is available for those who are intentionally seeking it, whereas outbound marketing is an in-your-face strategy that usually receives a dismissive response.

Inbound marketing is important for law firms, and below is a list of reasons why this is the case.

What is Inbound Marketing?

Inbound marketing is a strategy of distributing information on an array of platforms. The information is ready for the audience, and at their own convenience. Inbound marketing platforms include podcasts, newsletters, social media pages, and blogs. On the other hand, outbound marketing is a strategy that includes interrupting the audience by trying to get their attention. Platforms for outbound marketing include direct email, calls, spam, and telemarketing. Inbound marketing for law firms is important for attracting potential clients in search for legal advice, as well as for content nurturing for the existing clientele.

Reasons Why Inbound Marketing for Law Firms is Important

Avoid Being Dismissed

Law firms that practice inbound marketing catch the attention of a wider audience compared to firms that use outbound marketing. Generally, when people feel interrupted by outbound marketing tactics, the initial reaction is to dismiss the messenger. Inbound marketing, on the other hand, invites undivided attention because the audience that engage with the readily available information are intentional about knowing the dynamics of the law. The potential of forming a growing clientele base is, therefore, higher through inbound marketing strategies.

The Firm Remains Relevant

Inbound marketing means having to constantly produce relevant material regarding current events. When law firms continuously shift and evolve with the needs of the audience, they are guaranteed to keep their respective audiences engaged. On the one hand, outbound marketing runs the risk of running out of new material because of the time limits that the strategy has. A potential client can only stay so long on the phone during a busy day, forcing marketers to discuss material that the client has already been made aware of.

Save Time and Money

Marketing on its own carves out a chunk of any business budget. Inbound marketing saves law firms from hits and misses regarding the audience. It draws in the right kind of audience as compared to hoping that the firm will find the audience to listen to the services that are offered. This means that marketing time and money are saved because the information is readily available around the clock for the relevant market, and speaks for itself effortlessly.

Inbound Marketing Gives a Competitive Edge

Inbound marketing strategies provide law firms with opportunities to show off their competitive advantage over other law firms. One firm may be an audience’s favorite because of the tone, visuals, interactive style, and client responsiveness. In other words, inbound marketing is the opportunity for a law firm to brand itself in a manner that stands out from its competitors. This is difficult to achieve through emails and telemarketing, for instance.

Your Audience Can Go Back to Your Information

Imagine calling a potential client and having a positive conversation regarding the services that your business offers. A second after placing the phone down, your potential client realizes that there are parts of the conversation that need further clarification. However, the potential client is now too occupied with everyday life to search for clarity from you or your colleagues. This means that your business just lost potential earnings.

Inbound marketing means that the information that is always available is convenient for both potential and current clients. A client can always revert to your marketing platforms for clarity and further information. You never have to worry whether you communicated effectively or not, as in the telephone conversation scenario.

Clarity

The law is complicated for the ordinary person. The jargon and varying contexts are enough for one to just throw the towel with regard to legal processes. Inbound marketing is a chance for law firms to simplify the information for the audience. Once the audience gets the feeling that the law firm communicates in easily understandable terms, the audience feels comfortable and confident to go ahead and work with the firm.

Invited Interaction

With inbound marketing comes the invitation for interaction with the audience regarding the material discussed or any other relevant matter. Taking this opportunity to interact with the audience is what grows the clientele base. The initial digital interaction, as a result of inbound marketing, invites the potential client to pay a visit, marking the opportunity for a fruitful partnership.

Shared Content

The beauty of inbound marketing platforms is that the information is shareable by the audience. Once readers and listeners share the information that is published by a law firm, the firm gets recognition and referrals. This is how the firm naturally grows a clientele base and strengthens its brand.

Visible Paper Trail

In the digital space in which the world is operating, fake news, misinformation, and misrepresentation are rampant and destroy brands. Inbound marketing means that the content shared about law firms is visible and cannot be erased. This also means that in unfortunate cases where the firms must defend themselves, inbound marketing content can be the weapon that saves the law firms from situations that could have potentially ruined their respective brands.

Conclusion

Inbound marketing for law firms is important for winning potential clients, as well as retaining the current ones. This strategy of marketing brands a firm as relevant and necessary, as opposed to irritating, annoying, and inconvenient. It is important for your target audience to access information at a click of a button, and engage in interactive as well as informative material regarding the law at a convenient time. It’s also pertinent for the information not to have a shelf life.

All these things are attainable through inbound marketing. This marketing strategy is also an advantage for the law firms not only because of an unshakeable audience, but because it is friendly to the pocket and saves business time.