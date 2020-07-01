6 Reasons Why You Should Get a Lawyer for a DUI Case

A DUI charge isn’t something that you should brush off lightly. It can have dire, long-lasting consequences. For this reason, it’s important to hire an experienced DUI attorney.

Driving under the influence (DUI) is illegal and dangerous. Research shows that more than half of the severe highway accidents are linked to alcohol consumption and often result in serious injuries or death.

In case you’ve been caught driving under the influence, you may be in for an expensive and mentally-taxing process because the law doesn’t take such cases lightly. You may be slapped with hefty fines and your driving rights may be suspended. You may even have to serve jail time in some situations.

If you’re charged with DUI and wondering whether hiring an attorney will help, you’re at the right place. In this post, we’ll discuss six reasons why hiring an experienced defense attorney for a DUI is the right thing to do.

Experienced Lawyers Know the DUI Laws

Experienced DUI attorneys know how to best navigate the complicated world of courtrooms and legal proceedings for obtaining a good outcome. They’re familiar with the latest DUI laws, as well as all the related rules, and the requirements pertaining to DUI cases.

A good attorney can help minimize your penalty or sentence because when it comes to legal matters, knowledge, and experience are invaluable.

Lower Court Costs

It’s no secret that court costs add up quickly in a drunk driving case. A reputable attorney can quickly evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of your case and help you reduce court costs significantly. Hiring a talented DUI attorney can result in considerable savings, even after you factor in the lawyer’s fees.

Retain Your License

When you’re involved in a road accident, it’s always a good idea to call a lawyer. He can help you obtain the right settlement quickly and efficiently. However, when you’re convicted of DUI, you must hire an attorney because so much more is at stake.

For instance, your driving license is restricted the moment you get arrested for a drunk driving offense. This prevents you from driving until the court decides your case. You also run the risk of losing your driving rights for a certain period after your case has been decided. Losing driving privileges can seriously impact your work, social, and home life.

That said, all is not lost. An experienced and reputable DUI lawyer can save the day for you by getting your charges reduced so that you can have your driving license reinstated after your case is over.

Reduce Insurance Costs

A DUI conviction means higher car insurance rates since insurance carriers consider such drivers as high risks.

How much does the premium increase after a DUI conviction?

The exact amount varies from case to case and depends on factors such as the severity of the offense, driving history, age, etc. Nevertheless, research shows that rates can shoot up by an average of $800 per year following a drunken driving conviction. Even scarier is the fact that if the charges are severe, the driver may lose their car insurance altogether.

Having said that, things may work out better for you if you let a reputable DUI lawyer represent you. He may be able to negotiate lesser charges, help you retain your driving rights, and avoid paying excruciatingly high insurance premium rates.

Avoid Enrollment into Alcohol Interlock Program

If you’re convicted of a serious drunk driving offense, you may be asked to install an ignition interlock device for a certain period after your driving privileges get restored.

Every time you take the wheel, you’ll have to blow into the device which checks whether you’re drunk or not. You’ll not be able to start your car without completing this procedure. In most cases, a convicted driver needs to take part in the alcohol interlock program for one year after resuming driving.

However, these devices can be embarrassing, not to mention expensive. Furthermore, the responsibility of installing and maintaining the device is completely yours. If you want to get this requirement waived off, an experienced DUI lawyer can help you.

Get the DUI Wiped from Your Driving Record

Every DUI is different as are their outcomes. Some result in hefty fines, jail time, and a permanent suspension of the driving license. Others may lead to moderate fines and a temporary suspension of the offender’s driving license.

Depending on the details of the case and your criminal history (if any), your lawyer may be able to reduce the consequences and even get your DUI removed from the record. A DUI can seriously damage your reputation, so having it removed is a big plus.

Conclusion

A DUI charge isn’t something that you should brush off lightly. As discussed above, it can have dire, long-lasting consequences. For this reason, it’s important to hire an experienced DUI attorney, someone who can help you lessen the consequences and make the best of a bad situation.