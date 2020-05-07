What to Look for in a Construction Contract for Your Dream Pool

A construction contract is a vital document that should be drawn up and signed before the pool building ever begins. Before signing, though, make sure that you understand the terms of the contract so that there is no confusion later on down the line.

You’ve done a lot of thinking and planning and you’ve finally decided to get a pool. Building a pool, however, isn’t exactly a DIY project. It takes a substantial amount of knowledge regarding safety features, local code regulations, the appropriate permits, and how a pool is built.

When it comes to building your dream pool, hiring a professional is essential. When working with a professional it is in your (and their) best interest to sign a contract. Here’s what you should look for in your pool construction contract.

A Full Diagram of Your Pool

You probably have a picture in your head of what you want your pool to look like. This image needs to be drawn out. The diagram should detail the size, depth, and dimensions of your pool along with the placement of any water features that you want to be included. It should also include the placement of plumbing drains and other essential components. Having a diagram provides the pool builders with a guide and also outlines your expectations for the final product.

A Description of All Services Included

In addition to what the pool will look like and its size, the contract should include a thorough description of all services that will be included. This includes what permits will be required, where the pool will be built, and your installation requests. The more detail, the better. This will help to avoid any confusion during the construction of your pool.

The Equipment and Materials That Will Be Used

Having your dream pool built in your backyard will require the use of some heavy equipment and several types of materials. All equipment and materials that will be used during the project should be included in the contract, such as plumbing pipes, tile, concrete, and finishes, as well as what equipment will be used to dig up the ground and install the pool. The prices for all equipment and materials should also be outlined so you know exactly what you’re paying for and how much you should expect to pay.

The Project Timeline (and Contingencies for Inclement Weather)

Building a custom pool will take some time. It’s not a job that can be completed in just a day or two. Still, you should have some idea of how long the project will take so that you’re not left wondering if the project will ever get done. The timeline should include the start date of the project and how many working days the builders will need to get everything done. Make sure that working days are defined clearly in the contract. This will help to avoid any confusion if the building company sees working days as Monday through Friday but you expected them to also work on the weekends.

The contract should also provide information regarding what will happen in case of inclement weather, which can affect the company’s ability to work. For instance, the document might state that a day where there’s a 50% chance or more of rain constitutes inclement weather and doesn’t count as a working day. While you might want your pool completed as quickly as possible, these types of contingencies protect the building company and help to ensure the quality of your dream pool.

The Terms of Payment

Whether you plan on using pool loans or paying in cash, your contract should include the payment terms. This is beneficial for both you and the company. You know what to expect when it comes to when you need to make payments and the company has recourse if you fail to make your payments. Again, the more clarity in this section of the contract, the better for both parties.

A construction contract is a vital document that should be drawn up and signed before the pool building ever begins. Before signing, though, make sure that you understand the terms of the contract so that there is no confusion later on down the line.