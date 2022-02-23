What You Need to Know About a Homeowners Insurance Claim in Florida

Roofing contractors are no longer allowed to encourage or solicit insurance claims in any way.

Filing a homeowners insurance claim can seem like a daunting prospect in Florida, especially if you don’t have much legal knowledge. It shouldn’t feel like a major undertaking, however, especially if you’re depending on your settlement money to repair your property. Your goal is to make everything go back to normal, and you may be desperate for this to happen. Fortunately, you can approach this situation with a little more confidence if you gain a little bit of background knowledge.

Of course, internet research only gets you so far. In order to approach this situation in the most efficient, confident manner, you’ll need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in Florida who specializes in denied insurance claims. These legal professionals can not only explain how a claim works, but they can also make sure that you get hold of your settlement quickly and easily. If your claim is denied, your attorney can appeal the decision and even sue the insurance provider if necessary.

Recent Changes to Florida’s Insurance Laws

There have been a number of recent changes to Florida’s insurance laws:

Roofing Insurance Claims: Roofing contractors are no longer allowed to encourage or solicit insurance claims in any way. They also cannot encourage you to get a roof inspection. Essentially, they cannot suggest that it’s a good idea to file an insurance claim in order to pay for roof repairs or a roof replacement. They also cannot provide you with any kind of rebate or deduction if you permit a contractor to inspect your roof or make an insurance claim. A public insurance adjuster also cannot provide you with anything of value if you permit them to inspect the damage to your roof. A public adjuster cannot receive any referral fees or rewards for referring roof repair services payable by property insurance settlements.

Deadlines: You now have more time to file your claim. Previously, the time limit of 2 years only applied to hurricane damage, but it now applies to all property insurance claims. The clock starts ticking from the date of loss.

The Pre-Suit Notice: You are now required to file a notice of intent to litigate 10 days prior to filing your lawsuit against an insurance company for failing to pay a settlement.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Miami area for a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims, there are many legal professionals who are ready and waiting to assist you. With help from one of these attorneys, you can approach your homeowners insurance claim in the most efficient way possible. While this process can be a little complex, you can allow your attorney to handle most of the heavy lifting. Book your consultation today to learn more about your legal options.