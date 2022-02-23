Does My Homeowners Insurance in Idaho Cover Mudslide Damage?

You may assume that because landslides are similar to earthquakes, these events will also be covered under normal earthquake insurance. However, this is not the case.

Idaho is no stranger to mudslides and landslides, and many residents in the Gem State have experienced property damage caused by these natural disasters in the past. So what happens if your home is damaged or even destroyed by a mudslide? Will your insurance policy cover this damage? The answer may surprise you. Of course, you may already be dealing with this reality if your claim for mudslide damage has been denied.

If you’re struggling with a denied homeowners insurance claim in Idaho, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified attorney who specializes in denied claims as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you push back against insurance companies and strive for a settlement, even if your claim has already been denied. Often, the assistance of an attorney makes all the difference, and taking legal action can provide you with the necessary funds to repair and rebuild your home.

Mudslides are a Legitimate Threat in Idaho

Back in 2017, several homes in the Boise foothills began to slide and crumble in the face of historic levels of snow and rain. Residents were forced to abandon their homes, and some were even instructed to tear them down to improve public safety in the area. In 2021, there were growing concerns about atmospheric rivers wreaking havoc in British Columbia, Canada. At the time, it was reported that these atmospheric rivers could make their way to Idaho, causing significant mudslides and landslides as a result.

Mudslide Damage is Never Covered

The first thing you need to know is that mudslide damage is not covered by any standard homeowners insurance policy. This is because mudslides are considered “earth movements,” and they fall into the same general category as earthquakes. You should be aware that there is an important distinction between “mudslides” and “mudflow.” The term “mudslide” is often used interchangeably with “landslide,” and it involves solid earth and rock being propelled by gravity. Mudflows are more similar to floods, in that they involve rivers of liquid mud that may be referred to simply as a flood. While mudflow damage may be covered by flood insurance, mudslide damage is not. If you want to be covered for mudflow damage, you will need to get separate flood insurance.

You may assume that because landslides are similar to earthquakes, these events will also be covered under normal earthquake insurance. However, this is not the case. A separate earthquake policy may be required to provide coverage for damage caused by erosion or water accumulation that destabilizes the land. This is because earthquakes are caused by seismic activity, which is not the same as erosion and water accumulation.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Boise area for a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims, there are plenty of legal professionals who are more than willing to assist you. With help from one of these attorneys, you can approach your denied claim in the most efficient way possible. Although facing the possibility of a denied claim can be distressing, an attorney can guide you forward in a confident manner. Book your consultation today to learn more about your legal options.