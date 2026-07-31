What You Need to Know About Boating Under the Influence (BUI) This Summer

Legal representation may be especially important if your case involves aggravating circumstances that put increased penalties on the line.

Throughout the United States, millions of people enjoy spending a day out on the water. It’s one of our country’s favorite summer recreational activities, beloved by those fishing on a quiet lake, cruising along the coast, or enjoying a weekend at the marina with friends and family. Operating a boat or any other motorized watercraft, however, comes with important responsibilities, and breaching any of these responsibilities is likely to incur serious legal consequences.

One of the most important obligations boaters have is to avoid intoxication from drugs or alcohol. While many people mistakenly believe such laws only exist for drivers on the road, or that the rules for intoxication in watercraft are less stringent, nothing could be further from the truth.

In one way or another, Boating Under the Influence (BUI) of alcohol or drugs is a crime in all 50 states. Some states may refer to it as Operating Under the Influence (OUI) or Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated (OVWI), but by any of these names, the concept is the same: If you’re intoxicated while you’re in control of a boat, or reasonably could be, you’re liable for arrest and criminal charges.

As a criminal defense attorney in Florida, I have seen firsthand how a BUI arrest can disrupt a person’s life. Although the laws vary somewhat from state to state, the consequences of a conviction can include substantial fines, jail time, probation, mandatory education programs, and lasting effects on employment and personal reputation.

Understanding how BUI laws work is the first step toward staying safe and protecting your rights, so carefully consider the information below and seek legal assistance if you are arrested for BUI.

The Conditions for Boating Under the Influence (BUI)

Boating under the Influence (BUI) is the criminal offense of operating or being in actual physical control of a vessel while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both. Similar to driving under the influence on public roads, BUI laws are established to protect boat operators, passengers, and others on the water.

What Is Considered a ‘Vessel’?

For the purposes of BUI laws, a vessel generally includes any type of watercraft that can be used as a means of transportation on water. While the exact statutory definition varies by state, most jurisdictions define a vessel broadly to encompass both motorized and non-motorized watercraft. This expansive definition ensures that BUI laws apply to a wide range of situations where impaired operation could endanger passengers, other boaters, or swimmers.

Generally, the following are commonly considered vessels under BUI statutes:

Motorboats and powerboats

Sailboats, whether operating under sail or motor power

Personal watercraft, such as Jet Skis and WaveRunners

Fishing boats and bass boats

Pontoon boats

Canoes and kayaks (in many jurisdictions)

Rowboats and paddle boats

Inflatable boats and rafts designed for transportation on water

Houseboats

Commercial vessels, including charter boats and ferries

Although the definition is broad, some floating structures that are permanently moored or not designed for navigation may not qualify as vessels under certain state laws. Because each jurisdiction defines the term differently, whether a particular watercraft is subject to BUI laws ultimately depends on the applicable statutes and, in some cases, court interpretations. Anyone operating any type of watercraft should assume that BUI laws may apply and understand the legal requirements in the state where they are boating.

Blood Alcohol Concentration Limits

Just as the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for driving is 0.08% in all 50 states, the same applies to boating. For those under the age of 21 or who are minors, the BAC limit may be somewhere between 0% and 0.02%, depending on the state. These limits exist to support the presumption that the operator is under the influence whether or not they appear intoxicated.

A person’s BAC is typically measured through a breath, blood, or urine test administered during a BUI investigation. In many cases, law enforcement officers first observe signs of impairment (such as erratic vessel operation, slurred speech, poor coordination, or the odor of alcohol) before requesting chemical testing. Refusing to submit to a chemical test may result in additional legal consequences in some jurisdictions, including civil penalties or the use of the refusal as evidence in court.

What Does ‘Actual Physical Control’ Mean?

The phrase “operating or in actual physical control” generally means that a person has the ability to control a boat. While the exact legal definition varies by jurisdiction, a person does not necessarily have to be actively steering the vessel at the moment law enforcement makes contact to be considered in control. Instead, courts often look at the totality of the circumstances to determine whether the individual had the authority and ability to operate the boat.

As you might imagine, this can be interpreted in many different ways. Sometimes an intoxicated person sitting in the operator’s seat or merely in possession of the vessel’s key (regardless of whether the vessel is in motion or not) is enough to satisfy the actual physical control requirement.

Not Limited to Alcohol & Illegal Drugs

Importantly, alcohol and illegal drugs aren’t the only substances that can result in a BUI charge. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and even combinations of medications that impair a person’s ability to safely operate a boat may provide the basis for prosecution.

Officers typically evaluate the totality of the circumstances, including the operator’s appearance, speech, coordination, and the manner in which the vessel is being operated, when determining whether impairment exists.

Penalties for BUI Convictions

The penalties for a Boating under the Influence (BUI) conviction vary from state to state, but they often reflect the state’s relevant DUI/DWI penalties and can be severe—even for a first offense.

Most jurisdictions impose a combination of criminal penalties, financial consequences, and court-ordered requirements intended to deter impaired boating and promote public safety. The severity of the sentence generally depends on factors such as the operator’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC), prior BUI or DUI/DWI convictions, whether minors were on board, and whether the incident resulted in property damage, bodily injury, or death.

For a first-time BUI conviction, a court may impose fines, several months of jail time, probation, community service, and mandatory completion of a boating safety or substance abuse education program. Repeat offenders typically face enhanced versions penalties.

Likewise, aggravating circumstances such as operating a vessel with an exceptionally high BAC, causing injury or death, or having children on board may subject an offender to increased can result in felony charges and substantial prison sentences.

Will a BUI Conviction Affect My Driver’s License?

A BUI conviction is unlikely to affect an operator’s driver’s license in most states. That said, this isn’t necessarily the case in 13 states, including: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. In these states, a BUI conviction can either cause or contribute to the suspension or revocation of the operator’s driver’s license.

When Should I Contact a Lawyer for Help?

If you are arrested for or charged with BUI, contact a criminal defense lawyer as soon as possible. A lawyer’s guidance can help you better understand the charges, protect your rights throughout the legal process, and make informed decisions about your case. Because BUI laws and procedures vary by state, anyone facing these charges should seek legal advice from an attorney licensed in the jurisdiction where the alleged offense occurred.

A lawyer can evaluate whether law enforcement had a lawful basis to stop your vessel, whether field sobriety or chemical tests were properly administered, and whether the prosecution has sufficient evidence to prove every element of the offense. Depending on the facts of the case, an attorney may negotiate for reduced charges or penalties, identify procedural or constitutional issues, or develop other legal defenses on your behalf.

Legal representation may be especially important if your case involves aggravating circumstances that put increased penalties on the line. Repeat offenders and individuals facing felony BUI charges also have much at stake, which makes experienced legal guidance particularly valuable to them as well.