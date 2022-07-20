What You Need to Know About Non-Economic Damages After a Semi-Truck Crash

The two most common forms of non-economic damage are “pain and suffering” and “emotional distress.”

Semi-truck crashes in Omaha can affect all aspects of your life. First and foremost, they can result in physical injuries that are often life-altering. Next, they can damage your vehicle to the point where it can never be driven again. But one of the most overlooked aspects of a semi-truck accident is the psychological and emotional damages. These are known in the legal world as “non-economic damages.” But what does this phrase actually mean? And perhaps more importantly, can you get compensation for these damages?

To answer these questions, it’s probably best to get in touch with qualified, experienced truck accident attorneys nearby. These legal professionals can not only explain the various non-economic damages that might apply in your specific situation, but they can also help you strive for the highest possible settlement amount. This settlement should take into account not only the cost of your physical injuries, but also the mental toll of such a traumatic event.

What Are Non-Economic Damages?

Non-economic damages represent everything you have suffered that is of a psychological or emotional nature. These damages cannot be easily quantified by dollar amounts, which is why they are referred to as “non-economic.” Because they are difficult to quantify, these emotional concepts are assigned dollar amounts based on the severity of the accident – which is of course all subjective.

In any case, here are some examples of non-economic damages:

Emotional distress

Pain and suffering

Loss of enjoyment of life

Disfigurement

Anxiety

Depression

PTSD

Loss of consortium

Humiliation

Shame

The two most common forms of non-economic damage are “pain and suffering” and “emotional distress.” These are very vague “umbrella” terms that can encompass a wide range of issues, including depression, PTSD, humiliation, and so on.

Can I Claim Non-Economic Damages?

Because Nebraska is a “no-fault” state1, you can indeed claim non-economic damages for most semi-truck crashes. This means that you will receive additional funds on top of your economic damages. These economic damages include things like medical expenses, missed wages, and so on.

How Are Non-Economic Damages Calculated?

Non-economic damages are calculated in a fairly unique manner because you can’t just refer to a receipt to learn how much depression “costs.” The “cost” is a subjective quality. Because of this, courts typically assign a “general damages multiplier” to your non-economic damages2. This number is multiplied by the total of your economic damages.

For example, if you had economic damages of $200,000 and your general damages multiplier was four, you would receive $800,000.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for qualified, experienced Omaha truck accident lawyers, there are plenty of qualified professionals available to assist you. These Omaha accident lawyers can guide you towards a fair, adequate settlement. You deserve the right to explore your legal options, so book your consultation today to get started. Remember, the statute of limitations can prevent you from suing if you wait too long – and internet research only gets you so far.

Sources: