The Most Dangerous Types of Trucks in Miami

You also need to watch out for bobtail trucks. For those who don’t know, trucks operating in bobtail mode are devoid of their trailers.

Miami is one of the busiest cities in North America, and there are plenty of commercial vehicles zooming around throughout each day. These commercial trucks can come in all shapes and sizes, and some are more dangerous than others. Of course, the main issue to consider is who is behind the wheel. While certain trucks have a higher chance of crashing, the driver is always the biggest factor. The truth is that there are few genuine “accidents,” as negligence is almost always to blame. But what kind of trucks are most dangerous in Miami?

If you have already been injured by one of these commercial trucks, you know that virtually any truck can be dangerous. If you find yourself in this situation, your best bet is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney as soon as possible. These attorneys can help you pursue a fair, adequate settlement for the damages you have been forced to endure. They can also help you gather evidence and prove that trucker negligence led to your crash. It’s best to book your consultation as soon as possible for best results.

Dump Trucks

Dump trucks can be especially dangerous because they make frequent stops and drive in residential areas. This means that these heavy vehicles are often barreling down small side streets where there is little room to maneuver. Whether you’re following behind a dump truck or approaching it head-on, its erratic movements can catch you off guard, quickly resulting in a crash.

In addition, dump trucks may carry a heavy load of fragmented, random junk in their trailer. This junk can easily escape from the trailer when the vehicle is moving at high speeds, potentially impacting or distracting other vehicles. For these reasons, it should come as no surprise that a dump truck is a common culprit in accidents.

Bobtail Trucks

You also need to watch out for bobtail trucks. For those who don’t know, trucks operating in bobtail mode are devoid of their trailers, which means that they are much shorter1. Many people assume that bobtail trucks are more maneuverable because of their smaller size and lighter weight, but the opposite is actually true. Semi-trucks are not designed to operate in this manner, and a bobtail truck is lacking its rear braking system that comes with the trailer. For these reasons, bobtail trucks often cause accidents.

Cement Trucks

Cement trucks are another dangerous type of vehicle2. This is mostly due to their unique cargo delivery system, which involves a slowly rotating drum filled with liquid cement. Unless the drum keeps revolving, the cement will solidify. This means that the truck is always slightly unbalanced, and that can lead to accidents – especially when vehicles are going around corners at high speeds.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for qualified Miami accident lawyers, there are plenty of professionals available. These Miami truck accident lawyers can guide you towards a fair, adequate settlement – regardless of what type of truck caused your injuries. Remember, internet research can only get you so far. Make a positive, proactive move and book a consultation with an attorney at your earliest convenience.

Sources: