What You Need to Know About the Statute of Limitations After a Truck Accident

It’s difficult to act with any measure of efficiency or expediency after a semi-truck accident. Some people are literally paralyzed after these crashes, while others are paralyzed in a more figurative sense. While receiving medical treatment and assessing injuries, many victims fail to move quickly, and they run the risk of missing the boat when it comes to compensation. But can you really miss out on a settlement if you wait too long? The answer is yes, and it has to do with something called the statute of limitations.

If you’d like to learn more about the statute of limitations in North Carolina, you would do well to get in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney. These attorneys can explain exactly how the statute of limitations affects your unique situation. A face-to-face consultation can provide much more information compared to basic internet research, so it makes sense to book your consultation as soon as possible. As you’ll see, delays can cost you immensely.

What is the Statute of Limitations?

The statute of limitations basically states that if you wait too long, you lose the ability to sue. Each state may have a slightly different approach to this, but if you’re trying to sue for personal injury in North Carolina, you generally have three years with which to take action1. If you fail to act within this period of time, you can no longer sue. This means that you will not receive any compensation whatsoever for your physical injuries, your economic losses, and your psychological issues.

What if I Was in a Coma?

If your truck accident resulted in you being put into a coma, you can sue when you wake up. This is true even if your coma lasts for more than three years. Why does the court allow you to do this? Because technically speaking, the clock only starts ticking when you become aware of your injuries. This is a key distinction, and it can result in many other “exceptions to the rule.”

What if I Suffered Amnesia?

If you suffered a head injury as a result of your car crash, you may suffer memory loss. This is otherwise known as “amnesia” in the medical world2. The good news is that as soon as you regain those memories or become aware that you have indeed suffered injuries, you can sue. For example, if you wake up on the side of the road with no idea how you broke your leg, you can sue later once you review surveillance footage or regain memories of the crash – even if more than three years have passed.

Where Can I Find a Qualified, Experienced Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for Raleigh truck accident attorneys, rest assured that there are plenty of options nearby. These legal professionals can help you strive for the best results in the most efficient manner possible. They can also get the ball rolling quickly, so the sooner you book your consultation, the better. Reach out to Raleigh accident lawyers at your earliest possible convenience and get started with an effective action plan today.

