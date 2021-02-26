When and Why You Must Engage an Employment Lawyer

Both employers and employees benefit from the legal consultation and advice of employment lawyers who are ready to advise their clients in anything within the law’s purview.

The subject matter of your case indicates the field of law that facilitates the selection of lawyers. Getting the right lawyer is critical to winning cases, but the lawyer must be an expert in law pertaining to your case. Suppose you are a victim of wrongful termination of employment and contemplate filing a lawsuit. In that case, you must hire the Kingsley y Kingsley abogados laborales who have a proven track record of protecting employees’ rights and interests. The choice of the right attorney ensures excellent legal counseling and representation.

An Employment lawyer deals specifically with cases related to disputes between employers and employees governed by employment laws. They might work for employers or employees, which later become their specialization. Both employers and employees can avail their services, but the proper selection is the key to get the right results. They are aware of employers’ and employees’ rights and understand the laws thoroughly to use them correctly to protect their clients’ interests. In most cases, employment lawyers are keen to work for employees, and the reason why they are champions for protecting the rights of employees.

Employment lawyers’ roles and responsibilities focus on resolving legal disputes between employers and employees, which encompasses various aspects from workplace safety, unfair termination to harassment and discrimination, and from offering advice employment laws to performing common litigation activities.

Workplace safety

Many employers often overlook workplace safety that becomes a contentious issue as it exposes employees to risky situations that affect their health and safety. Injuries at the workplace are often due to lapses on the part of employers to ensure workplace safety. Employees can engage employment lawyers to address their concerns and reduce the chances of conflicts and disputes while protecting employees from harming their health and lives.

Wrongful termination

When employees fight wrongful termination cases, the employment lawyer can help prove the point where employers crossed the red line and flouted the laws by terminating the employee. Sometimes even if employees accept the termination, employers might hold back those rightful dues that only an employment lawyer can help recover. Underpayment is also a reason for dispute among employers and employees as even the violations of contractual obligations which employment lawyers can deal with appropriately.

Harassment and discrimination

When employers engage in wrongful conduct like harassment and discrimination and employees face various kinds of discrimination like age, race, and gender discrimination, only an employment lawyer can ensure that employers follow the laws of equality at the workplace.

Legal consultation about employment laws

Both employers and employees benefit from the legal consultation and advice of employment lawyers who are ready to advise their clients in anything within the law’s purview. It generates awareness among employees about the employment laws and their rights to protect them whenever there is any transgression. Employees can receive guidance about how to settle disputes while remaining within their rights.

The above employment lawyers stay involved in other litigation activities and their execution like advocacy, counseling, writing, and negotiations.