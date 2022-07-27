When Are Pedestrians and Cyclists Most at Risk from Semi-Trucks?

One of the contributing factors that leads to these crashes is lack of visibility.

Being hit by a semi-truck while you’re driving your car is one thing. But what happens when one of these vehicles collides with you while you’re simply on foot? What happens if you get hit by a semi-truck while riding your bike? Obviously, these situations are much more serious, as the chances of a considerable injury are much higher. In fact, the possibility of a fatality is also quite high. But when are pedestrians and cyclists most at-risk for these accidents? How can you avoid these accidents in the future?

If you have been hit by a semi-truck under these circumstances, it makes sense to start searching for qualified attorneys at your earliest convenience. While getting medical treatment is the primary priority, you should consider your legal options as soon as you’re able. With help from Bakersfield accident lawyers, you can strive for the settlement you need and deserve. With this settlement, you can pay for the medical treatment you require. You can also receive compensation for missed wages, emotional distress, and much more.

Visibility

One of the contributing factors that leads to these crashes is lack of visibility. It’s no secret that semi-trucks are quite high, and truckers are placed in a cab that towers over other vehicles. While this allows them to see far into the distance, it creates considerable blind spots immediately below and around the vehicle1.

A pedestrian crossing in front of a semi-truck may be completely invisible to the trucker. This is especially true if the individual is a child or someone of a small stature. Cyclists may also get caught in these blind spots.

Trucks in Residential Areas

It’s also worth mentioning that pedestrians and cyclists are much more at risk when semi-trucks venture into residential areas. This is especially common for trucks that must go into these areas, such as dump trucks and mail trucks. Children and other individuals may cross roads and put themselves at risk for a collision – especially if the trucker is rushing to keep to a schedule.

Cyclist Killed in Fresno County

Sometimes, the only way to determine why cyclists are so vulnerable to semi-trucks is by examining real-world examples. On July 12th of 2022, it was reported that a cyclist in Fresno County had been struck and killed by a semi-truck2. According to the police report, the semi-truck driver did not see the cyclist, who was riding in the middle of the lane. This suggests that visibility is a key issue for these kinds of crashes, although in this situation, the trucker was not charged with an offense.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for qualified, experienced Bakersfield truck accident lawyers, there are many professionals nearby who can assist you. The sooner you book your consultation after an accident, the better. This is because if you wait too long after your crash, you could lose the ability to sue thanks to the statute of limitations. In addition, internet research only provides basic information about this process. To strive for real results, get in touch with an attorney at your earliest convenience.

