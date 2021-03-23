When is it Time to Hire a Different Personal Injury Lawyer?

Not every attorney is right for every client or situation. If you sense that your case is going in a direction you don’t like, look for a new attorney.

Personal injuries are very common in the United States. More than 24 million Americans visit emergency rooms each year for unintentional injuries. Victims of such injuries are often due compensation from the person who causes their injury.

If you are one of those individuals, you likely have an attorney representing you or are trying to find one to do so. Finding the right lawyer might feel like an overwhelming process. Once you find the right lawyer or one you think is right for your case, it may seem daunting to fire them.

However, it is important not to fall victim to the sunk cost fallacy and continue with a lawyer who isn’t a good fit. The fact that you started a claims process with a lawyer does not mean that you need to finish it with them. You can always switch lawyers. If you are not happy with your current representation, you should find a new lawyer who is a better fit. Here, a Kennewick personal injury lawyer weighs in on what signs might tell you that it is time to hire a different personal injury attorney.

Prior Discipline by Their Bar Association

If a lawyer faces discipline from their state bar association, it goes on their record. You can look up any licensed attorney’s disciplinary record on the relevant state bar website. It is always a good idea to look up a prospective attorney’s record prior to hiring them. However, if you start to think that something may not be above board with your attorney, look up their record. If they have a history of prior discipline or reprimand with their local bar association, you may want to move on and seek counsel elsewhere.

Poor Communication

Your attorney should always keep you in the loop. After all, it is your case, so you deserve to know what is going on. If your lawyer does not keep you informed or if you have trouble figuring out where things stand in your case, it may be time to find a new attorney. Additionally, if you have difficulty getting a hold of your lawyer, it may be a sign you should move on. Any attorney worth their salt knows that keeping a client informed on their case details is an essential aspect of the job.

Lack of Professional Courtesy

While pursuing a personal injury claim, you should feel like you can trust your attorney and that there is mutual respect in the relationship. That is their job. If your attorney is dismissive, crass, rude, or otherwise unprofessional in their demeanor, they may not be a good fit for you. An attorney-client relationship requires mutual trust and respect. You should also feel comfortable with your attorney. If you do not trust your attorney or are not comfortable with them, you should hire someone else.

Consistent Negative Reviews

In the age of the internet, you can find attorney reviews in many locations. If a lawyer has a professional social media page, you may find reviews there. Otherwise, you can find reviews on general search engines like Google. There are also lawyer-specific search engines like Avvo, Lawyers, and Martindale-Hubbell. These websites allow clients to post reviews of attorneys that are visible to the public. One bad review may not mean it is time to find a new attorney. However, if there is a pattern of poor reviews, you may want to move on. An attorney’s response to negative reviews can also be a sign of how they work under pressure. If they can’t take feedback in stride, they may not handle pushback from opposing lawyers very well, which does not bode well for your case.

