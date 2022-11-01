When Should I Hire a Greenville Car Accident Attorney?

Damages that cannot be quantified in terms of money, such as suffering, pain, and emotional anguish, are non-economic damages.

Greenville is a city and the county seat of Washington county in the state of Mississippi. It has a population of about 27,000 making it the 9th most populous city in Mississippi. There is always something to do in the city, whether you want to go camp at Warfield Point Park & Campground, fish at Lake Washington, or stroll around one of the many parks.

However, the city of Greenville does experience its fair share of car crashes. If you were injured in a car accident and are trying to determine your legal options, it’s time to talk to Greenville car accident lawyers in your area.

What causes vehicle accidents in Greenville?

Various factors might play a role in auto accidents. The following are a few of the primary reasons for car accidents:

Speeding Driving while distracted Driving when impaired by drink or drugs Negligent driving Drowsy driving Unfavorable weather

If one of these circumstances contributed to your accident, you might be eligible for compensation.

The car accident injuries for which you may be compensated

Injuries of many different kinds can happen in a car crash. Among the most common are:

Back and neck pain

Whiplash

Bone fractures

Brain damage from trauma, such as a concussion

Soft-tissue damage

Emotional distress

What should I do after a car accident?

After a traffic accident, you should first go to the hospital to get checked out for any injury you may have received. Even if you don’t feel hurt, it’s important to visit a doctor to get examined because some injuries, like whiplash, may not manifest themselves for days or even weeks after the collision.

After seeing a doctor, you should consult a Greenville car accident lawyer to review your legal alternatives.

How long does it take to get a settlement?

The severity of your wounds and the person responsible for the accident are two factors that affect how long it takes to collect a settlement. It can take longer to settle if you were critically hurt in an accident because you’ll probably need additional medical care. Moreover, if the second driver caused the collision, their insurance provider might be more inclined to dispute your claim.

Most auto accident lawsuits are settled in a matter of months. It can take significantly longer to conclude your case if a trial is required.

When should I see an attorney?

You should contact a lawyer as quickly as possible if you’ve been in a car accident. You risk missing the deadlines and losing your chance to receive compensation for your injuries if you put off speaking with a lawyer for too long.

Furthermore, you will probably require the assistance of a car accident attorney if you have suffered serious injuries in an accident to guarantee that you get the entire amount of compensation to which you are entitled. Even if your injuries are mild, it is beneficial for you to see a lawyer. Even when a claim is legitimate, insurance companies frequently refuse to pay it.

Settlement available for Greenville vehicle accident victims

After an accident, you could incur several costs, such as medical costs, lost pay, and vehicle damage. Car accident victims are entitled to both monetary and non-monetary damages.

Economic damages

Damages with a particular monetary worth are known as economic damages. They include:

Medical expenses

Lost income

Damage to property

Non-economic damages

Damages that cannot be quantified in terms of money, such as suffering, pain, and emotional anguish, are non-economic damages. These damages are more difficult to quantify, but an attorney can assist you in estimating the worth of your claim.

Wrapping up

After a car accident, a legal counsel can support you through your challenges. They will give your case a free evaluation and assist you in comprehending your legal choices. Don’t delay discussing your case with a reputed lawyer in your locality.