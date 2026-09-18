When Should You Contact a Personal Injury Lawyer After an Accident?

A lot of injury firms do free consultations and work on contingency, meaning they take a cut of whatever you recover instead of billing you hourly.

Honestly? Sooner than you think. Most people wait way too long.

You don’t need to call a lawyer from the side of the road. Get safe first. Call 911 if anyone’s hurt bad. Get checked out. Tell the police what happened, and don’t guess at details you’re not sure about, just say what you know.

But once the dust settles a little, don’t sit around waiting for the insurance company to tell you what happens next. If you got hurt, missed work, or there’s any question about who caused this, talk to someone within the first few days. Not because you’re suing anybody. Because you want to know where you stand before evidence disappears or some adjuster asks you to sign away your rights on day three.

The injury part comes first, always

Here’s the thing about accidents: you feel fine, and then you don’t.

People walk away from a crash certain they’re okay. Then they wake up the next morning and can’t turn their neck. Or a headache that won’t quit. Or their leg’s gone numb. Adrenaline hides pain for hours, sometimes longer. Concussions are sneaky like that too.

So see a doctor. Don’t tough it out. If something hurts, feels off, or just isn’t right, get looked at. And be straight with them. Tell them your shoulder started hurting after the crash. If you had an old shoulder problem before that felt different, mention that too. Doesn’t help anyone to leave stuff out.

Waiting weeks to see a doctor causes real problems later. An insurance company will look at a three week gap and ask why, if you were really hurt, you didn’t go sooner. Doesn’t matter if you were just being tough about it or didn’t have a car. They’ll use it.

Skipping physical therapy sessions does the same thing. Six missed appointments with no explanation looks bad, even with a perfectly good reason behind it.

Not every accident needs a lawyer, but some absolutely do

A fender bender, no injuries, insurance pays for the bumper. Fine. You probably don’t need anybody.

Things get messier fast, though.

Went to the ER? Need surgery? Broke something, hit your head, can’t go back to work yet? Call somebody. Same goes if the injury’s messing with your sleep, your ability to drive, taking care of your kids, basic stuff around the house. A sore back for three days is nothing. A back injury that keeps a guy from lifting boxes at his warehouse job for three months? That’s a different animal entirely.

Disputed fault changes everything too. Maybe the other driver’s story shifted after they left the scene. Maybe the police report has the wrong lane written down. Maybe a store swears there was no spill even though two people saw it happen. These things are way easier to sort out now than half a year from now when memories have gone soft.

And if a truck was involved, or a construction site, a defective product, several cars, some government entity? Get moving. More parties means more insurance companies pointing fingers at each other, more records to track down, more chances for something to vanish. A trucking accident alone might touch the driver, the carrier, whoever maintained the truck, whoever loaded the cargo. The guy who hit you might not even be the one on the hook legally.

If somebody died, please don’t wait on this one. Wrongful death claims run on their own rules, and Alabama does things differently than a lot of other states.

Watch out for that phone call

Insurance adjusters call fast. Like, suspiciously fast. You’re still sore, exhausted, trying to figure out a rental car, and there’s this friendly voice on the phone acting concerned. Their job is not to help you. Their job is to investigate the claim for the company paying their salary.

Be careful giving recorded statements. Little throwaway comments come back to bite you. Say “I was going about 40” when you never actually checked your speedometer, and now that’s on record. Say your neck feels fine, then it’s screaming by dinnertime. They will compare every word you said against the police report, your medical file, everything.

You can give basic info without spilling the whole story right then. If it’s the other person’s insurance calling, you’re allowed to say you’re not ready to talk details yet.

Quick settlement offers deserve the same suspicion. Picture this: a driver gets offered $5,000 ten days after her crash. Her ER bill alone is $2,800, and the radiology bill hasn’t even shown up yet. She’s missed four shifts. Her hand’s still numb. She hasn’t seen a specialist. There’s no way anybody can honestly say $5,000 covers what she’s actually lost, because nobody knows the full number yet.

Sign that release, and it’s over. Diagnosis comes six weeks later? Too bad. That door’s shut.

Evidence doesn’t stick around forever

Traffic cameras get wiped. Stores record over their footage. Cars get fixed, tossed, sold. Rain washes away skid marks and debris. Witnesses lose your number, forget the small stuff that mattered.

Take pictures. As many as you safely can. Wide shots of the whole scene, close shots of the damage, the road, warning signs, spills, injuries, whatever seems relevant. Hang onto the busted helmet, the torn jacket, the broken product, the child seat that got crushed. Don’t throw any of it away. Get names and numbers from anyone who saw what happened.

Keep everything in one folder. Police report, medical bills, pharmacy receipts, repair quotes, insurance letters, pay stubs showing missed work. A note on your phone tracking shifts you missed and appointments you went to works fine too.

A quick daily log helps more than people expect. Skip the drama. Just write facts. “Couldn’t lift the laundry basket.” “Woke up three times last night, shoulder pain.” That’s more useful six months from now than “terrible day” scribbled for two straight weeks.

A lawyer, once brought in, can pull 911 audio, vehicle data, driver logs, inspection records, cleaning logs from a store, nearby security footage. The sooner someone starts digging for that stuff, the better the chances it’s still around to find.

Two years disappears faster than it sounds

Alabama gives you two years, generally, to file most injury lawsuits. Notice I said generally. The real deadline shifts depending on who caused the injury, how old you are, what kind of case it is, whether a government agency is tangled up in it. Some claims need formal notice way before that two year window even gets close to closing.

And don’t assume ongoing settlement talks pause that clock. They don’t. The adjuster might keep chatting with you for months while your filing deadline quietly ticks down in the background.

Alabama also runs on contributory negligence, which is a fancy way of saying if you’re found even a little bit at fault, you might get nothing. Zero. That’s why loose talk about who caused what is dangerous, and why getting the scene evidence right matters so much.

There’s a plain-language overview of injury claims and legal options worth reading if you want more background on how negligence, damages, and attorney fees actually work. It won’t replace an actual conversation about your specific situation, though. General articles can’t catch every exception buried in state law.

Show up with what you’ve got

Don’t put off a consultation because your paperwork isn’t perfect. Bring whatever you have. Report number, photos, insurance info, discharge papers, bills, witness names, any texts or voicemails from an adjuster. Jot down a rough timeline if the week after the accident is already a blur in your head.

The personal injury lawyer is going to ask what happened, what treatment you got, whether you’ve missed work, whether you had any prior injury to that same body part. Expect blunt questions. An old back problem doesn’t kill your case automatically, but hiding it definitely will hurt your credibility down the road.

Ask your own questions too:

Who’s actually handling my case day to day?

How often will I hear from you?

What helps my case? What hurts it?

How does the fee work?

Who covers costs if we don’t win anything?

Should my health insurance pay the bills while this drags on?

What shouldn’t I say or post online right now?

A lot of injury firms do free consultations and work on contingency, meaning they take a cut of whatever you recover instead of billing you hourly. Read the fine print anyway. Ask who eats the cost of expert witnesses or pulling records if there’s no recovery at the end.

Sometimes you really don’t need a lawyer

Before you rule it out though, it’s worth doing a little homework on whoever you’d be trusting with this. Wettermark Keith’s Birmingham profile gives you a decent read on their background, so you know who you’d actually be working with before you ever pick up the phone.

Somebody backs into your parked, empty car. Nobody’s hurt. The driver admits it was their fault, the insurer pays out, the shop gives you a clean repair estimate. Hiring a lawyer here probably just eats into money you’d otherwise keep.

Change one small thing, though. Two days later your neck starts hurting, fingers tingling. Or the insurer suddenly claims old damage caused half the repair cost. Now the clean, simple case from day one doesn’t look so clean anymore.

Talking to someone costs you nothing but time and can tell you whether to handle it yourself. Might turn up an uninsured motorist policy you forgot you had, a medical lien nobody mentioned, another party who’s responsible, a deadline you had no idea existed. You can hear all that and still decide to walk away and handle it solo.

So when should you actually pick up the phone? When the injury’s messing with your life. When people disagree about what happened. When an insurer wants a recorded statement or a signature fast. When more than one person or company might owe you something. When you genuinely don’t understand what you’d be giving up by accepting an offer.

Waiting almost never makes any of that clearer.

This article is general information, not legal advice, and doesn’t create an attorney-client relationship. Your rights and deadlines depend on your specific facts and where you live.