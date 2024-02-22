When Should You Hire a Hillsboro Personal Injury Lawyer?

When you suffer injuries or other losses, there are many instances where you might have the legal grounds to pursue a personal injury claim against the at-fault party.

Hillsboro residents can seek the assistance of a Hillsboro Personal Injury Lawyer in various instances where they were hurt or lost a loved one due to another party’s negligent or intentional actions.

A personal injury attorney can help victims navigate the complex legal process, prove fault, establish liability, evaluate damages, and negotiate to ensure injured parties receive fair compensation for their troubles. Here are some examples of when you should hire a personal injury lawyer in Hillsboro:

You Have Suffered Injuries or Property Damage

There are various ways in which a citizen can suffer a personal injury or property damage. Some common situations include:

Car accidents

Medical malpractice

Slip and fall accidents (premises liability)

Dog bites

Product liability

Nursing home abuse and more

In all of these situations and others, a party can suffer property damage and physical or psychological injuries. In society, we all have a duty of care to one another. When someone breaches that duty and harms another, they can be held liable for their actions or intentional ill-will.

For example, a car driver has a duty of care to drive responsibly and adhere to traffic laws. A medical practitioner has a duty to provide a standard of care to patients. A property owner has a duty to keep their premises safe.

When you suffer injuries or other losses, there are many instances where you might have the legal grounds to pursue a personal injury claim against the at-fault party. A personal injury lawyer can help you determine that, build your case, assess the damages, and guide you throughout the legal proceedings. Just make sure to contact a lawyer specializing in the type of personal injury claim you wish to pursue, whether a car accident or medical malpractice claim.

Wrongful Death

If you have lost a loved one in Hillsboro, Oregon, due to the negligent or intentional actions of another party, you may have the legal grounds to pursue a wrongful death claim and seek justice for the deceased. This is when a personal injury lawyer specializing in wrongful death claims can help you out. They will investigate and showcase liability so the at-fault party can be held accountable for their actions.

Liability Disputes

Not all personal injury cases go smoothly. Some individuals will try to avoid taking responsibility for their actions, shifting the blame onto you, or there might be more than one party liable for your injuries and other damages. This is when a personal injury lawyer can help you deal with liability disputes and determine who is at fault for the accident.

Claim Challenges and Legal Issues

In some instances, insurance companies might deny or undervalue your personal injury claim. This is when you should consult with a personal injury lawyer to ensure fair compensation for your claim. A lawyer can negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf and build you a strong case to maximize your chances of receiving a favorable outcome.

A lawyer will prepare your case for litigation if a settlement cannot be reached. In this instance, your lawyer will protect your rights and work with third-party experts to strengthen your claim.

Statute of Limitations

To preserve your right to seek compensation, you should meet all applicable deadlines imposed by Oregon’s statute of limitations on personal injuries. A lawyer can help you to meet these deadlines or extend the statute of limitations if the circumstances surrounding your case allow it.