When to File a Missouri Workers Compensation Claim

When an accident occurs on the job site, it can cause a range of injuries that leave you with an impacted quality of life, and in some cases, loss of work. That could mean that you are unable to perform simple, everyday tasks and may even lead to large piles of medical bills that can feel overwhelming. You need someone who can help you find relief from these burdens.

For more than 20 years, the workers compensation lawyers at Law Office of James Hoffmann have helped residents throughout Missouri pursue workers’ compensation claims. We are focused on working with our clients to understand their injuries’ full extent and ensure that they receive the total amount of compensation they are entitled to.

Here’s what you should understand about when to file a workers compensation claim in Missouri.

Types of Injuries

Injuries can come in all shapes, sizes, and severities. Most often, injuries in the workplace are due to slips, trips, or falls. In fact, in Missouri, around 32 percent of all injury-related claims result from this common event.

Whether you have been injured in an accident or it is a result of repetitive motion, if it is directly related to your job, you generally have the right to pursue workers’ compensation. Some of the most common injuries in the workplace are:

Back pain

Sprains, strains, or tears

Damage to wrists, shoulders, and arms

Knee or leg pain

Broken bones

Types of Workers’ Compensation Claims

In Missouri, there are three types of benefits you may be eligible for. These include reimbursement for medical treatment, lost wages, and partial or permanent disability. A diagnosis is generally required by a medical professional and must be linked to a specific, job-related cause.

If a doctor indicates that you cannot return to work due to an injury or must take time off for recovery, you may be entitled to temporary total disability. A permanent partial disability determination means that you can perform work in some capacity but must change jobs due to your injury. Permanent total disability refers to when an individual can no longer perform any job function due to an injury.

No matter the type of injury, all workers must follow the same legal process for filing a claim. This includes:

Reporting an injury to your employer within 30 days

Seeking medical care or treatment as provided by your employer

Determining your medical condition and associated benefits

Filing a claim for benefits

It is important to understand that when you file a workers compensation claim, the insurance company generally has a team of lawyers working to protect their interests and minimize the amount of money they have to pay out. To ensure that your legal rights are protected throughout the process, it is highly recommended that you speak with an experienced attorney as soon as possible.