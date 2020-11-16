When’s the Right Time to Hire an Employment Lawyer Toronto?

Whether you’ve been a victim of wrongful termination, workplace discrimination or harassment, contract violations, and many others, you shouldn’t feel powerless because a legal professional can help you handle these employment issues efficiently.

Having a workplace dispute with your employer can be a daunting experience. Although there are some issues that can be resolved through open and honest communication, there are specific situations that require the assistance of employment lawyers in Toronto or wherever you are in the world.

Keep reading this article to learn about when should be the right time to hire an employment lawyer.

When You’re Harassed, Discriminated, or Retaliated Against by Your Employer

Typically, harassment and discrimination are prohibited under the common employment laws in Toronto and other parts of the world. For example, if some employees bully and belittle you due to your disability, the acts can be categorized as illegal harassment. Moreover, retaliation by the employer isn’t also legal. If you’ve been disciplined, fired, or punished for complaining or filing a charge of harassment or discrimination, you may have the right to sue the employer under the applicable employment law in your state.

Thus, when some or all of these things happen to you, it may be the perfect time to seek legal help from a professional lawyer. They can help explain to you your legal rights, evaluate your situation, and determine the right strategy to protect yourself against discrimination, harassment, or retaliation by the employer.

When Your Employer Has Breached Your Employment Contract

When you’re hired for a job in a company or corporation, you may be required to sign an employment contract. Primarily, an employment contract refers to an agreement between the employer and the employee, specifying the core terms and conditions of the employment. It usually includes the pay rate, hours worked, duties, benefits, job description, termination requirements, overtime requirements, grievance procedures, and many more.

Since most employment contracts are legally binding between the parties involved, any breach of the terms and conditions can cause the non-breaching party to enforce the agreement in court and be entitled to damages. For example, if your employer has agreed to pay you a specific salary for a certain amount of time, but they attempted to terminate you before that time, then, you should hire an employment lawyer in Toronto or wherever your location is. They can help you sue your employer and recover the remaining salary you should get for the remainder of time.

When Your Dismissal or Termination is Illegal

Being dismissed or terminated from work can be an unfortunate event for any employee. It can be usually considered an unfair act of the employer. However, not all acts of dismissal or termination by the employer are illegal because; it can only become one when there’s a violation of a law or statute involving employment.

More specifically, a dismissed or terminated employee may be entitled to file a wrongful termination claim if the following situations occur:

There’s a violation of implied contract laws.

An employee was fired based on a negligent behavior that they weren’t responsible for.

The termination was made because of discrimination concerning issues on age, gender, disability, or religion, among many others.

The employer uses defamation of character as a reason for dismissal or termination.

The termination is made in violation of the common firing procedures as provided for in the employment contract or company manual.

Therefore, if you believe you’re a victim of the above-mentioned situations, then, you should work with a lawyer who can evaluate whether you have a strong claim against your employer. In addition to filing a wrongful termination claim, your lawyer can also help you demand settlement or negotiate the right severance package.

When You’re Forced to Sign a Waiver of Right to Sue After Termination

After an employee has been dismissed or terminated, many employers ask them to a sign a waiver saying that they give up their right to sue for wrongful termination. Generally, signing a waiver means the employee has waived their right to recover damages in court. However, it’s important to note that getting you sign a waiver isn’t automatically illegal. It becomes invalid or unfair if it’s done under force, duress, threat, or intimidation.

This means that if you’re forced by your employer to sign a waiver of right to sue after termination, it can be an indicator that you should seek legal help from a reputable employment lawyer. They can help determine whether the waiver is valid and enforceable under the law. And, in the event it’s not valid, they can represent you in court should you decide to file a lawsuit against your employer.

Finding an Employment Lawyer

As you can see, there are many situations that warrant the need for an employment lawyer. However, the process of finding the perfect one can be quite challenging since not all of them are created equal. Luckily, the following tips can help you have a good review of a particular employment lawyer:

Use personal referrals or look for professional organizations that can help you connect with a qualified lawyer who specializes in employment laws.

Read online reviews to know more about your prospective lawyer’s experience and reputation.

Get a free consultation with the lawyer to know whether you can be comfortable working with them.

Ask the lawyer about the attorney’s fees and other related costs so you’ll know whether you can afford their services.

Bottom Line



This means that your employer can no longer violate any of your rights if you know when’s the right time to hire an employment lawyer. With them by your side, you’ll know whether you should file a claim against your employer or resolve the issue through out-of-court settlement negotiations.