Where Are a Semi-Truck’s Blind Spots Located?

Remember, internet research can only get you so far, and the statute of limitations may prevent you from suing if you wait too long.

If you know where a semi-truck’s blind spots are located, it becomes much easier to avoid a crash. Unfortunately, a semi-truck has many blind spots1, which means that there’s a good chance you’ll be completely invisible to a trucker on the highway. These blind spots have contributed to countless crashes over the years, and there will undoubtedly be many more to struggle with over the years in Texas. So where are a semi-truck’s blind spots, and how can you protect yourself when driving alongside one of these commercial vehicles?

For some, it is far too late to learn about the dangers of semi-truck blind spots. If you have already been injured by a semi-truck in Texas, your best bet is to get in touch with qualified Corpus Christi accident lawyers at your earliest convenience. These attorneys can help you strive for the best possible results, guiding you towards a fair, adequate settlement in a confident, efficient manner. With their help, you can pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and much more.

The Front Blind Spot

The first and most obvious blind spot is directly in front of the cab. Because the cab is so high up, the trucker cannot see anything directly in front of the vehicle. This might include children, animals, cyclists, and even adults. If you’re close enough to the front of the semi-truck, you are virtually invisible. This is a major concern – especially in intersections and crosswalks. A semi-truck driver might assume that the path in front is clear, when really there is a small child or a cyclist trying to cross.

The Rear Blind Spot

Another blind spot is located to the rear of a semi-truck. Many motorists in Texas become infuriated when a semi-truck suddenly slams on the brakes, causing them to swerve or even rear-end the vehicle in front. While this is sometimes down to trucker negligence, there are other situations in which the trucker simply cannot see anything behind them.

Side Blind Spots

There are large blind spots on either side of a semi-truck. While it’s possible to get caught up in both blind spots, the left blind spot is the one you really need to watch out for. This is because truckers are required to stay in the right lane – meaning they will be changing lanes with a leftward motion2.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for Corpus Christi truck accident lawyers in your area, there are many professionals who can assist you. With help from one of these attorneys, you can strive for the best possible results and a fair settlement. Remember, internet research can only get you so far, and the statute of limitations may prevent you from suing if you wait too long. Because of these factors, it makes sense to book your consultation right away and start working towards real results.

Sources: