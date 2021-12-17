Where Can I Live After Getting Arrested for Domestic Violence?

If your spouse does not wish to remain at home, they may go to a shelter instead, which would allow you to return to your home.

Many people in Punta Gorda worry about what will happen after they are arrested for domestic violence. The spouse who reports instances of domestic violence may worry about this as well. In many situations, this actually prevents them from calling the authorities in the first place. Some might worry about their spouse retaliating against them.

It’s important to understand what will happen after you are arrested for domestic violence. The police may provide you with some answers, but you can also consult with a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney in Punta Gorda who can help you move forward. As you will see, there are actually many different things that might happen after your spouse reports you for domestic violence. Get in touch with a qualified attorney as soon as possible, and you can go over your legal options in greater depth.

You May Be Kicked Out of Your Own Home

After you are released from custody, you may be prevented from returning to your own home. Your spouse might file a temporary restraining order against you, which means you cannot see them or interact with them. Although this restraining order begins as a temporary court order, it can become permanent after a more thorough legal process. However, you will have the chance to fight back in court, and you can have the restraining order dismissed if you can prove that your spouse was never in any physical danger.

Your Spouse May Go to a Shelter

If your spouse does not wish to remain at home, they may go to a shelter instead, which would allow you to return to your home. There are many organizations that house survivors of domestic violence, and your spouse could go with this option. They will likely file for divorce in the coming weeks, which means that you could still lose your home if a judge decides that your spouse should remain in the family home. A judge is much more likely to make this call if your spouse has custody of the children.

You Could Remain in Prison

In addition, you may not have the ability to return home because you are still in prison. In serious cases of domestic violence, being released from prison may be quite difficult. This is why it’s important to get help from a qualified attorney as soon as possible.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Florida area for a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney, look no further than O’Halloran & Foley. Getting arrested for domestic violence in Punta Gorda is bad enough, but losing your home is like rubbing salt into the wound. This is one of the many reasons why getting help from a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney is so important in this situation. Book your consultation today, and we can explore your legal options together.