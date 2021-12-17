How to Find Connecticut Sexual Harassment Lawyers

Let your harassers know that you find their actions offensive so there will be no talk you encouraged such behavior.

Ever since Connecticut enacted the Time’s Up Act, all employers in the state are required to provide sexual harassment training to their employees. That was two years ago, but if you talk to Connecticut sexual harassment lawyers, things haven’t changed much. There’s more awareness of the problem, but cases keep coming their way. The good things is that more and more victims of sex-based discrimination and harassment find the courage to stand for their rights and take action against their harassers.

This should be a wake-up call for all Connecticut residents dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace. Whether you’re looking for New Haven sexual harassment lawyers or an attorney in your hometown, remember that Time’s Up. No need to suffer even another day or another hour. The law is on your side.

If you’re not sure whether you have a case or not, let’s have a look at what sexual harassment means in the eyes of a law.

Sexual harassment is defined as any form of unwelcome sexual advances or requests, sexual commentaries, inappropriate jokes, graphic images displayed around the office or sent via messaging apps, or questions and comments about your sex life.

If it’s your supervisor or manager harassing you, that’s called a quid pro quo case. Requesting sexual favors as a condition for gaining employment is illegal, so you can file a complaint even if you never worked for that company. Also, when a supervisor requests sexual acts in return for a promotion or a pay raise, that’s a clear quid pro case and experienced employment lawyers can help you find justice.

Another type of sexual harassment refers to the creation of a hostile work environment. Any kind of harassment – verbal, visual or physical – falls under this category. If your coworkers make derogatory comments about your looks, that’s harassment. Likewise, if they send you sexually-explicit images or videos, or the ever-popular nude pics. The same applies to any unwanted touching, kissing or groping.

The first thing you need to do is tell them to stop. Loud and clear, but in a polite manner. You need to stay within the law at all times. Let your harassers know that you find their actions offensive so there will be no talk you encouraged such behavior.

If they don’t take you seriously, which happens rather frequently, the next step is to talk to your supervisor or file an internal complaint. According to the Time’s Up Act, any Connecticut company must have a clear complaint mechanism, known to all employees. If you haven’t been informed who do you speak to when you have a sexual harassment complaint that’s already a violation of state law.

When you make a complaint and the employer doesn’t take any action or, even worse, takes disciplinary measures against you, then it’s time to start looking for sexual harassment lawyers.