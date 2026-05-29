Who Is Prohibited from Owning a Gun Under Federal Law?

A person does not always need a violent felony conviction to lose firearm rights under federal gun laws. Certain people are automatically banned from owning firearms because lawmakers consider them a higher public safety risk.

The right to own a firearm is protected under the Second Amendment, but federal law still places strict limits on who can legally possess guns or ammunition. Drug use, certain restraining orders, mental health commitments, or even pending felony indictments may legally prevent someone from buying or possessing a gun.

A person does not always need a violent felony conviction to lose firearm rights under federal gun laws. Certain people are automatically banned from owning firearms because lawmakers consider them a higher public safety risk.

Under 18 U.S.C. § 922(g), federal law clearly outlines several categories of “prohibited persons.” Violating these rules can lead to felony charges, prison time, heavy fines, and a permanent criminal record. Understanding these restrictions matters not only for gun owners, but also for anyone involved in firearm sales, hunting, security work, or self-defense.

Convicted Felons

Anyone convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year in prison is generally prohibited from owning firearms. This rule applies even if the offense was non-violent. Fraud, burglary, drug trafficking, and white-collar crimes may all trigger the ban.

In some states, firearm rights can later be restored through expungement, a pardon, or restoration of civil rights. However, restoration rules vary widely depending on state law and the nature of the conviction.

Illegal Drug Users and Addicts

Federal law also bars unlawful drug users from possessing firearms.

This includes illegal drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Even if marijuana is legal under state law, it remains illegal federally, which means users may still be prohibited from gun ownership.

Evidence can include failed drug tests, admissions of use, possession of drug paraphernalia, or recent arrests connected to controlled substances.

Domestic Violence Offenders

People convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses can lose firearm rights under federal law. The restriction often applies to cases involving spouses, former partners, cohabitants, or parents of a shared child.

In some situations, rights may later be restored if the conviction is expunged or pardoned.

People Subject to Protective Orders

Someone under a qualifying restraining or protection order may also be prohibited from owning guns. Typically, the order must involve an intimate partner or child and include findings related to threats, violence, or physical harm.

These restrictions usually remain active until the court order expires or is formally removed.

Mental Health Commitments

A mental health diagnosis alone does not prohibit gun ownership. However, people involuntarily committed to a mental institution or declared mentally incompetent by a court may lose firearm rights.

Fugitive Status

Federal law also prohibits fugitives from justice from possessing firearms. This includes people fleeing prosecution or avoiding court appearances across state lines.

Pending Felony Charges

Under 18 U.S.C. § 922(n), individuals facing felony indictments cannot legally receive firearms while charges are pending. Even without a conviction, federal law temporarily restricts gun purchases until the case is resolved.

Other Categories

People dishonorably discharged from the military may lose gun rights because that discharge is tied to serious misconduct.

Individuals who renounce their U.S. citizenship can also become prohibited persons under federal law.

Non-citizens living in the U.S. illegally are generally barred from firearm possession. However, lawful permanent residents, including green card holders, are usually still allowed to legally own firearms under federal rules.

Final Takeaways