Who May Have Been Affected by a Defective CPAP Machine?

Those who are injured by a defective product can receive various kinds of compensation for things such as medical treatment, lost wages, and pain and suffering tied to their injuries.

Briny Breezes, FL – Certain CPAP, BiPAP, and ventilator machines manufactured by Philips Respironics have been recalled due to serious problems. The main issue with these devices is that foam insulation would start to break down and end up being inhaled by the user while they slept. Some people who experienced these problems reported injuries and serious health issues. Anyone who has been using such machines should check the manufacturer’s website for their specific model and get medical advice if they discover their machine is on the recall list.

Background of the recall

People with sleep apnea and related issues may be prescribed a machine to assist with normal breathing while they sleep. These CPAP machines will allow the person to have normal, unobstructed airflow, which minimizes the chance that their sleep will be interrupted by breathing issues. In most cases, the machines can function, assist the user’s breathing, and no health problems will result from long term use of a CPAP machine. However, the specific models in question had been insulated with a sound proofing foam to minimize noise and the possibility of disturbing the user. Many of the machines in question had started to experience a breakdown of the foam and some toxic particles were inhaled while the person slept. This problem is even more likely in warm and humid climates. While some users only reported minor symptoms from the defective machines, there are concerns that others can develop problems such as cancer or organ failure from continued use.

Products liability lawsuits

The recall of these machines comes under the umbrella of products liability law. This is an area of tort law that makes companies liable for any harm caused by products during their normal intended uses. This is done to protect consumers and ensure that companies engage in adequate safety testing for all of their products before releasing them to the public. The manufacturer can be strictly liable for any damage that their products cause once a defective design or manufacturing problem is discovered and reported by users.

Compensation for victims

Those who are injured by a defective product can receive various kinds of compensation for things such as medical treatment, lost wages, and pain and suffering tied to their injuries. In product liability actions, the company may settle a large amount of claims quickly to avoid negative publicity.

More information from a legal professional

There are attorneys in Briny Breezes who can assist people with various kinds of injury lawsuits. Smith and Vanture is a firm with extensive experience helping clients who are seeking compensation after an accident.