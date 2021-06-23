Who to Hire for Your Legal Team

When you hire a legal team, you want to make sure that they can fulfill your needs to have a successful court case or future case.

If you find yourself going to superior court for a civil or criminal case, you are probably interested in hiring a legal team. You may also be interested in hiring a legal team if you are part of a large corporation and anticipate some legal issues in the future. Before you hire a legal team it is important to understand who makes up a legal team and what you may expect to see in a courtroom.

Courtroom Employees

Individuals who work in a courtroom include judges, court reporters, bailiffs and clerks. All of these individuals work together to ensure that trials run smoothly, effectively and fairly. They are knowledgeable about the laws in their location and the general operations of a courtroom. They each have specific roles they play in their duties as well. Because each state has slightly different rules and proceedings, these employees are familiar with the regulations in their area. For example, a judge, clerk and court reporter Hawaii are familiar with superior court proceedings in Hawaii, and a judge, clerk and court reporter in Texas are familiar with proceedings in Texas. If you attend a superior court case you will likely see people serving these roles throughout.

Legal Team

Your legal team may consist of an attorney or team of attorneys, law clerks and paralegals. Not all of these figures will be present in the courtroom but they will work hard to prepare for court cases nonetheless. If you are looking to hire a legal team, it is important to hire one that is familiar with your type of case. For example, if you have a criminal lawsuit, you want your legal team to be familiar with criminal cases. If you have a civil lawsuit, you want your legal team to be familiar with civil cases.

Legal teams that work on civil cases may be highly specialized as well. There are teams that specialize specifically in certain areas, such as marine law or real estate law. If you have a civil case related to real estate, you want to find a legal team that is highly knowledgeable about real estate. They will be more likely to be able to support you throughout the case.

Some legal teams that focus on criminal cases only work for the prosecutors’ sides or the defendants’ sides. This means that if you have been accused of breaking a law, you are the defendant. In this case, you would want your legal team to consist of a defense attorney and their supporting staff.

Partners and Associates

The main attorneys are partners and associates. Partners are attorneys who work with the most intense cases, most high-profile clients and who charge the most money. In order to be named partners, they have to work for a firm for an indicated amount of time and demonstrate they have the skills of a strong attorney. Associates work under the partners and usually have less experience. They may take on less intense cases and therefore charge less money. If you do not have a significant case you may work with an associate and have less expensive bills associated with your case.

Law Clerks and Paralegals

Law clerks are not as experienced as associates or partners, but may become them in the future. They assist their higher-ups by providing research and assisting in the preparation of cases that will be brought to court. Many law clerks are in school to become attorneys or are waiting to take the bar exam, which is necessary to pass in order to become an attorney. You may be in contact with a law clerk if they are working to prepare your case.

Paralegals are individuals who have completed education related to law but are not attorneys. They assist partners, associates, and law clerks in completing documentation and filing papers with courts.

When you hire a legal team, you want to make sure that they can fulfill your needs to have a successful court case or future case. It is beneficial to find a team that you can afford and that has employees that are able to support you as needed.