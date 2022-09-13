Why Bicycle Accidents Occur and How Lawyers Can Help

If you’re someone who doesn’t know the bicycle laws of your state, make sure you conduct some research so that you don’t end up putting the life of the cyclist in danger.

Bicycle accidents are rising in the United States again. As per National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, most bicycle accidents are head-on collisions with cars. Other common causes of bicycle accidents include poor roads, falling, swerving to avoid animals, etc. As the bicycle is smaller than cars and the bicycle riders almost remain unprotected, the injuries sustained from bicycle accidents can become fatal. Here are the common reasons why bicycle accidents occur in the first place.

A Close Look at the Causes of Bicycle Accidents

Multiple factors are responsible for bicycle accidents. As bicycles are hard to notice from a distance, cars, and bikes should be extra careful while driving around a bicycle. If they participate in irrational driving, fatal accidents can occur to the bicyclist. As per Science Daily, the accident rate of bicycle is high.

Not to mention, many car drivers and motorists don’t know the bicycle laws depending on the state. If you’re someone who doesn’t know the bicycle laws of your state, make sure you conduct some research so that you don’t end up putting the life of the cyclist in danger. It doesn’t matter what you do; you should always adhere to road laws. Here are some common reasons for bicycle accidents.

Low Visibility: As mentioned earlier, bicycles are pretty hard to notice from a distance. As they are difficult to see, many irrational car drivers and motorists who don’t pay attention to the road end up colliding with bicycles.

Dangerous Roads: Sometimes, the poor condition of roads might become the primary cause of bicycle accidents.

Distracted driving: While driving, many people become distracted by their phones or thoughts. This creates an unsafe driving experience for everyone.

Injuries from Bicycle Accidents

If you’ve suffered from bicycle accidents, you might have sustained small or moderate injuries, depending on the accident’s severity. Here are some common injuries that you might sustain from bicycle accidents:

Bruises, abrasions, or cuts

Wrongful death

Knee, leg, or foot fractures

Dental or facial injuries

Spinal cord injuries

Concussions

Depending on the severity of the accident, you might have to suffer from severe to mild injuries. Suppose you were hit while riding a bicycle. In that case, you need to contact an experienced bicycle accident lawyer who will help you determine the perfect compensation for the injuries as well as compensation for the suffering and pain.

Recovering from the Bicycle Accidents

The United States laws are capable of protecting you if you were involved in a bicycle accident. If the negligence of other drivers caused the accident, you would have various options to recover from your losses. Not to mention, you will also have the legal right to collect compensation for the damages from the other party’s insurance company.

Here are some damages that the insurance company will cover:

Lost earnings

Medical care

Loss of consortium

Permanent disability

Pain and suffering

If the cause of the accident isn’t your fault, you don’t need to bear the financial burden. You can file for personal injuries. However, make sure you hire the best lawyer who will help you.

Conclusion

These are the reasons why bicycle accidents occur in the first place. Do you have any other questions? Make sure you comment below to let us know.